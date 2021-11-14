Senators medically cleared to continue trek up Mt. Kilimanjaro

Nebraska's mountain-climbing state senators ascended Sunday to 15,212 feet on Mt. Kilimanjaro, then descended to an overnight camp at 13,054 feet in an exercise that allows for the body's acclimation to a decrease in oxygen.

All five senators were cleared by the daily medical checks to continue their journey, but one member of the climbing party, a former military buddy of Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, reluctantly withdrew in response to medical advice and was escorted down the mountain.

"He put forth a great deal of effort and made it down to the base safely," Brewer texted from Barranco Camp at the end of the day.

"We were all sad to see him go, but he listened to medical advice."

"There were some slips and falls" during Sunday's third-day climb, Brewer said, "but nothing major."

Brewer and his colleagues, Sens. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, Justin Wayne of Omaha, Ben Hansen of Blair and Dave Murman of Glenvil, will resume their climb to the 19,340-foot summit on Monday.

