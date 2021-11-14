 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senators medically cleared to continue trek up Mt. Kilimanjaro
0 Comments
editor's pick

Senators medically cleared to continue trek up Mt. Kilimanjaro

  • 0
Kilimanjaro senators

Five Nebraska senators are climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa this week. They are (from left): Justin Wayne of Omaha, Ben Hansen of Blair, Anna Wishart of Lincoln, Tom Brewer of Gordon and Dave Murman of Glenvil.

 Sen. Ben Hansen's Facebook page

Nebraska's mountain-climbing state senators ascended Sunday to 15,212 feet on Mt. Kilimanjaro, then descended to an overnight camp at 13,054 feet in an exercise that allows for the body's acclimation to a decrease in oxygen.

All five senators were cleared by the daily medical checks to continue their journey, but one member of the climbing party, a former military buddy of Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, reluctantly withdrew in response to medical advice and was escorted down the mountain.

"He put forth a great deal of effort and made it down to the base safely," Brewer texted from Barranco Camp at the end of the day.  

"We were all sad to see him go, but he listened to medical advice."

"There were some slips and falls" during Sunday's third-day climb, Brewer said, "but nothing major."

Brewer and his colleagues, Sens. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, Justin Wayne of Omaha, Ben Hansen of Blair and Dave Murman of Glenvil, will resume their climb to the 19,340-foot summit on Monday.

Don Walton: Mt. Kilimanjaro climb by Nebraska senators attracts film crew
Nebraska state senators ready to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro with bad weather ahead
Senators safely reach base camp on way up Mount Kilimanjaro
Brewer says state senators are doing well in phone call from Mount Kilimanjaro

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News