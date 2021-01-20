Senators hope to expand broadband access after pandemic illustrates inequities

State lawmakers have long discussed the need to expand access to broadband internet as an economic development issue, particularly for rural areas.

But like it has with so many other facets of life, the coronavirus pandemic has illustrated the inequities created by a lack of high-speed internet in many corners of the state.

Students were left unable to connect to their classrooms when schools went remote in March 2020. Employees who set up home offices battled slow internet speeds as they tried to remain productive. Access to telehealth services for individuals in nursing homes was nonexistent because of a lack of broadband.

The realities more apparent, several lawmakers have introduced bills geared at connecting more Nebraskans to high-speed internet this year.

“COVID really exposed a lot of weaknesses in the system," said Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth, "and I think everybody just wants to speed it up."

On Wednesday, Brandt introduced a bill (LB600) allowing municipalities to use revenue bonds to build out broadband infrastructure.