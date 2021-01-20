Senators hope to expand broadband access after pandemic illustrates inequities

State lawmakers have long discussed the need to expand access to broadband internet as an economic development issue, particularly for rural areas.
But like it has with so many other facets of life, the coronavirus pandemic has illustrated the inequities created by a lack of high-speed internet in many corners of the state.
Students were left unable to connect to their classrooms when schools went remote in March 2020. Employees who set up home offices battled slow internet speeds as they tried to remain productive. Access to telehealth services for individuals in nursing homes was nonexistent because of a lack of broadband.
The realities more apparent, several lawmakers have introduced bills geared at connecting more Nebraskans to high-speed internet this year.
“COVID really exposed a lot of weaknesses in the system," said Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth, "and I think everybody just wants to speed it up."
On Wednesday, Brandt introduced a bill (LB600) allowing municipalities to use revenue bonds to build out broadband infrastructure.
And the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Act (LB388), sponsored by Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson and Speaker Mike Hilgers on behalf of Gov. Pete Ricketts, would provide $40 million over the biennium for internet providers to make “last-mile” hookups to some 30,000 households.
There have also been bills to raise the standard of what the state considers broadband internet to download and upload speeds of 100 Mbps (LB398 from Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard), to allow broadband companies to lease space on electric poles (LB455 from Friesen) and to allow municipalities to provide retail or wholesale broadband services (LB565 from Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne).
Brandt said he thinks broadband issues will gain greater traction in the Legislature this year, as the pandemic has shown with clarity that a lack of connectivity is a problem in both rural and urban areas alike.
Among the other bills introduced Wednesday:
Nebraska senator wants rules on initiative petitions clarified after court ruling torpedoed medical marijuana
EARLY VOTING: Ballots would be mailed to registered voters 20 days before an election rather than 35 days, under a bill (LB590) from Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, and in-person early voting could begin 15 days before an election rather than the 30 days now authorized.
ETHANOL BLENDS: Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston sponsored a bill (LB596) providing a tax credit to gasoline retailers who sell E-15, E-25 or higher blends. The amount of the tax credit would depend upon the type of blend sold.
STILLBORN CHILDREN: Albrecht also brought a bill (LB597) providing a one-time, $2,000 tax credit to parents who experience a miscarriage after the 20th week of gestation or a stillbirth.
SMALL-BUSINESS GRANTS: Small businesses in Nebraska that make less than $1 million in gross revenue would be eligible for a stabilization grant of as much as $12,000 from the state during natural disasters, pandemics or other state emergencies, under a bill (LB598) from Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart.
POLICE RECORDS: Law enforcement agencies would need to provide officer disciplinary records to the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center on a quarterly basis. Omaha Sen. Terrell McKinney’s bill (LB601) requires the officer’s name, disciplinary findings, discipline imposed and other information.
GAME AND PARKS: Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard wants to make members of the Game and Parks Commission elected beginning in 2022. Those seeking election to the commission under Erdman’s bill (LB615) must derive at least 50% of their income from agriculture.
SOLITARY CONFINEMENT: Inmates could not be held in restrictive housing — kept in their cells for at least 22 hours per day — for more than 15 consecutive days, under a bill (LB620) from Omaha Sen. Tony Vargas.
SOCIAL MEDIA BANS: Friesen of Henderson introduced a bill (LB621) requiring companies such as Facebook or Twitter to provide written notice explaining to Nebraska users or businesses why they were suspended or banned from the companies' platforms.
REMOTE INSTRUCTION: Vargas entered a bill (LB623) requiring school districts to develop remote learning plans in consultation with teachers, unions, administrators and students requiring additional services by Aug. 1, 2022.
PANDEMIC CANCELLATIONS: Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld brought a bill (LB629) appropriating $8 million to provide grants to venues affected by cancellations during the coronavirus pandemic.
SHORT-TERM RENTALS: Counties would be prohibited from adopting ordinances preventing properties from being used as short-term rentals, under a bill (LB631) sponsored by Lincoln Sen. Eliot Bostar.
NONPARTISAN ELECTIONS: Omaha Sen. John Cavanaugh’s bill (LB635) would remove party affiliation on the primary ballot for congressional and state elections, with the top-two votegetters moving on to the general election.
SEIZURE PLAN: School districts would need to approve a plan to care for students who experience seizures in a bill (LB639) sponsored by Sen. Jen Day of Gretna.
VACCINATIONS: Individuals and parents could opt out of a mandatory vaccination directive during a state of emergency declared by the governor without any penalty, under a bill (LB643) from Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair.
DHM PENALTIES: Hansen also brought a bill (LB645) imposing stiffer penalties on public officials who violate directed health measures they enact. Criminal penalties will go up one classification for a violation, while fines would be three times the amount otherwise prescribed.
OPTION ENROLLMENT: Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne’s bill (LB651) would terminate Nebraska’s option-enrollment program in public school districts on July 1, 2022.
RACIAL IMPACT: Following a legislative study last year, Vargas sponsored a bill (LB657) requiring the Office of Legislative Research to prepare racial impact statements for legislative bills.
CORRECTIONS STUDY: Omaha Sen. Mike McDonnell’s bill (LB658) would require the inspector general to determine how prepared individuals incarcerated in the Nebraska correctional system are to return to society.
WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT: McDonnell also introduced a bill (LB659) to create a Workforce Development Committee in the Legislature responsible for analyzing workforce data, setting goals and benchmarks and issuing an annual report.
EDUCATION LOBBYISTS: Lobbyists working on behalf of a public school district or educational service unit would be required to report any compensation or reimbursement, under a bill (LB675) from Sen. LouAnn Linehan of Elkhorn. School boards and ESUs would be required to make contracts public.
CORPORATE INCOME TAX: Linehan also put forward a plan (LB680) to set the tax rate on the first $100,000 of corporate income at 5.88%, and 6.84% on income beyond $100,000 beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
