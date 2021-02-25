Senators hear bill to exempt Social Security benefits from state income tax

Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha pushed Thursday for state tax reform that would be "more friendly for our retirees," championing a proposal for phased-in exemption of Social Security benefits from the state income tax.

"We do have an aging demographic in our state," Lindstrom told the Legislature's Revenue Committee, and "competitive tax policy is needed" as one incentive to help encourage retirees to continue living here.

Under his proposed legislation (LB64), Social Security tax exemptions would begin with a 20% state income tax deduction in the 2021 tax year, expanding to full deduction of Social Security benefits by 2025.

Loss of state revenue is estimated at $31.9 million in fiscal 2021-22 rising to an estimated $138.5 million in 2026-2027.

Jina Ragland, associate state director for advocacy and outreach with AARP Nebraska, supported the proposal and told the committee that Nebraska now is one of only 13 states that tax Social Security income.

Among others are the bordering states of Colorado, Kansas and Missouri.

Some 345,000 Nebraskans currently are receiving Social Security benefits, Ragland said.