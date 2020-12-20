Senator's Ernie-Grams reflect trail of controversies that followed him

He knows there are those who would curse him for his words and actions and devilish depictions of others, Gov. Pete Ricketts, Corrections Director Scott Frakes, former Sen. Bill Kintner among them.

He once wrote, "Ah me! Life is hard and so unfair to those who find me to be unbearably distasteful — and successful at what I undertake."

But he does get a sort of perverse pleasure from causing such heartburn to his foes, simply by existing and doing what he deems right for him to do, he admitted.

Feeling he needed to educate and provide a proper reminder of the past, his writings picked up in 2013, the year he returned from his four-year term limit hiatus. The Ernie-Grams also reflected his major controversies.

He said the missives were to add details to what he was discussing on the floor, or what other senators brought up. It gave him an opportunity to rhyme.

"It became part of the warp and the woof of the legislative sessions," he said.

His third month back in 2013, Chambers commented on "truly bizarre" bills in front of the Judiciary Committee that "exposed the depth and intensity of irrational fears gripping people." Fears that impelled them to stockpile guns for what they say is their defense.