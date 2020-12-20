Senator's Ernie-Grams reflect trail of controversies that followed him

There's no doubt Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers has a gift for the spoken word.
But when the echoes of his voice clear the Capitol's marble hallways Jan. 6, his words will continue to linger ... on paper.
Off the legislative floor, Chambers continued to comment and educate with the written word: his rhymes, commentary and newspaper clippings beginning in earnest in 1991.
Those regular publications came to be known as Ernie-Grams.
He wrote poems and skits, reprinted news stories, sermonized and sounded off on paper. He sketched and copied cartoons and modified photos.
It was all to make his points and remind senators and staffers in the Capitol, sometimes beyond, about holding judges accountable, the National Rifle Association and its "slew of nutty gun bills" he helped to derail, and his intentions to end the death penalty for people and cougars and prairie dogs.
He wrote about the need for separation of church and state, drew devilish portraits, doctored political cartoons, distributed his national anthem for morticians and offered his reverence for Abigail Adams.
As he goes, he leaves a paper trail of the controversies that followed him through each session and beyond.
He didn't mince words. He didn't pull punches.
He knows there are those who would curse him for his words and actions and devilish depictions of others, Gov. Pete Ricketts, Corrections Director Scott Frakes, former Sen. Bill Kintner among them.
He once wrote, "Ah me! Life is hard and so unfair to those who find me to be unbearably distasteful — and successful at what I undertake."
But he does get a sort of perverse pleasure from causing such heartburn to his foes, simply by existing and doing what he deems right for him to do, he admitted.
Feeling he needed to educate and provide a proper reminder of the past, his writings picked up in 2013, the year he returned from his four-year term limit hiatus. The Ernie-Grams also reflected his major controversies.
He said the missives were to add details to what he was discussing on the floor, or what other senators brought up. It gave him an opportunity to rhyme.
"It became part of the warp and the woof of the legislative sessions," he said.
His third month back in 2013, Chambers commented on "truly bizarre" bills in front of the Judiciary Committee that "exposed the depth and intensity of irrational fears gripping people." Fears that impelled them to stockpile guns for what they say is their defense.
They are living, he said, in "overwhelming dread" of the United Nations; the U.S. government; sinister, noiseless black helicopters; government conspiracies to seize their land and take their children; the Obama administration's mass mind control program evidenced by contrails left by high flying government aircraft.
"May their tormented, troubled minds be granted relief ... ," he wrote.
As the Legislature failed to act on Medicaid expansion, Chambers offered a rhyme, "written in profound disgust and dedicated to the legislative hypocrites who pray to Christ and God in the morning and spend the rest of their legislative day savaging, demonizing and depriving the less fortunate among us of needed medical assistance paid for in full by the federal government for three years (Medicaid expansion)."
In August 2014, he penned a 42-page letter to then-Gov. Dave Heineman to demonstrate from the public record why he is not "possessed of the temperament, disposition, character or overall qualifications" to serve as the president of the University of Nebraska, "and to suggest that you terminate your vain pursuit."
In October the topic turned to gubernatorial candidate Pete Ricketts, who he said invoked his name in a negative way to garner political gain. He referred to a comment by Ricketts at a campaign gathering in Lexington in which he said that if elected he would not allow the tactics of Chambers to highjack the agenda of the Legislature.
Chambers called it a declaration of political war that he cheerfully accepted.
By February 2015, Chambers was writing poetry about the newly elected Ricketts.
"Ridicule I showered on the Governor's 'Grand Ambition'
To 'grow' in the Legislature his own coalition
To imprison me within a cage of sticky wickets.
Coalition members wear the moniker: Ricketts' Crickets."
He continued in the session with a series of writings about the death penalty and Ricketts, who he referred to as "Your Fraudulency," Attorney General Doug Peterson and Corrections Director Scott Frakes (who rated a 14-page poem). He addressed their "obsessive questing after death drugs," trying to import drugs that were not FDA approved to be imported and distributed for executions.
"Fret not if words seem bombastic. As was said by Jesus, of yore," he wrote. "(Being not the least sarcastic), His message: Go, and sin no more."
Chambers finally succeeded in getting enough votes to repeal the death penalty, but it was overturned by a vote of the people two years later, funded in large part by Ricketts.
The year 2015 was also when Chambers said during a Judiciary hearing that the police were Black people's ISIS. A firestorm ensued and some senators joined a chorus calling for him to resign, apologize, take it back. Others defended his right to free speech.
"My home is not threatened by ISIS. Mine is threatened by the police. The police are licensed to kill us, children, old people," he said.
If he carried a gun, which he doesn't, he said, and found himself in a situation with a police officer, he'd want to shoot first and ask questions later, "like they say the cop ought to do."
In an Ernie-Gram, he reprinted a column by Don Walton that quoted Lincoln Public Safety Director Tom Casady saying Chambers was far more likely to give birth than shoot a police officer.
"The testimonial of one knowledgeable lawman is better than a thousand condemnations from ignoramuses," Chambers wrote.
In 2016, Chambers began a series of Kintner-Grams after Sen. Bill Kintner was found to have used a state-issued computer for cybersex with a woman he met online. Chambers warned that if Kintner were a member of the Legislature in January, "I plan to use him and his illegal, scandalous, vulgar behavior as source material for rhymes throughout the 90-day session."
Kintner was and Chambers did, until Kintner resigned at the end of January. A complaint by a Kintner supporter was made to the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission about the Kintner-Grams Chambers wrote. The complaint that his writings were a misuse of public resources was dismissed.
Over the 2020 interim, Chambers has written about his role in keeping Nebraska a "blue dot" state in 2016, rather than winner-take-all in electoral votes. He called the rhyme about that successful effort: "The What Vs. The How."
An excerpt:
"'Winner take all' must die or else the session would be mine.
In the legislative sand, I drew that fateful line."
And this:
"Always should one bear in mind when on the chamber floor,
Battles will be waged and all is fair in love and war."
PHOTOS OF SEN. ERNIE CHAMBERS THROUGH THE YEARS:
Photos: Staff Photos for August 2020
