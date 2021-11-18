Senators descend from Mt. Kilimanjaro safe and sound

Nebraska's five mountain-climbing state senators finished their descent from Mt. Kilimanjaro Thursday after successfully completing their climb to the 19,341-foot summit in Tanzania.

Among the stops ahead on their African itinerary is a close-up view of exotic animals in a land that's considered a safari mecca, home to elephants, lions, leopards, rhinos and buffalo.

"Everything is great!" Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln said at the end of the day in a text message.

"We just got back to the hotel and said goodbye to our guides," she said.

Earlier, while she still was on the mountain, Wishart texted a message that the adventure has been "an incredible experience."

"One of the most beautiful places I've ever been to ... people and mountain," she said.

Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, who made room for his four legislative colleagues on a trip he had already planned, texted a photo of the senators gathered together under a brilliant blue sky at the summit of Africa's storied mountain upon the conclusion of a final climb that began at midnight in Tanzania on Tuesday.

They are heavily bundled against the cold.