 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senators descend from Mt. Kilimanjaro safe and sound
0 Comments
editor's pick topical

Senators descend from Mt. Kilimanjaro safe and sound

  • 0
Mount Kilimanjaro

Five Nebraska senators -- Justin Wayne of Omaha (back, from left), Dave Murman of Glenvil, Anna Wishart of Lincoln, Tom Brewer of Gordon and Ben Hansen of Blair -- climbed Mount Kilimanjaro this week. 

 Courtesy photo

Nebraska's five mountain-climbing state senators finished their descent from Mt. Kilimanjaro Thursday after successfully completing their climb to the 19,341-foot summit in Tanzania.

Among the stops ahead on their African itinerary is a close-up view of exotic animals in a land that's considered a safari mecca, home to elephants, lions, leopards, rhinos and buffalo.

"Everything is great!" Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln said at the end of the day in a text message.

Nebraska senators reach the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro

"We just got back to the hotel and said goodbye to our guides," she said.

Earlier, while she still was on the mountain, Wishart texted a message that the adventure has been "an incredible experience."

"One of the most beautiful places I've ever been to ... people and mountain," she said.

Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, who made room for his four legislative colleagues on a trip he had already planned, texted a photo of the senators gathered together under a brilliant blue sky at the summit of Africa's storied mountain upon the conclusion of a final climb that began at midnight in Tanzania on Tuesday.

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks will seek Fortenberry's House seat

They are heavily bundled against the cold. 

Brewer is a retired U.S. Army colonel who led troops in Afghanistan.

The adventure attracted some national attention, primarily because of its nonpartisan and multicultural nature.

Attorney says government tried to set up Fortenberry, asks for case to be dismissed

Brewer and Sens. Ben Hansen of Blair and Dave Murman of Glenvil are Republican members of Nebraska's nonpartisan Legislature. Wishart and Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha are Democrats.

The legislative crew included one Native (Brewer), one Black (Wayne) and one female (Wishart) senator.

An Educational Media Enterprises television crew accompanied the senators and will provide film to Nebraska Public Media's statewide network at no cost, with national distribution through Amazon Prime Video. 

Large new reservoir between Omaha and Lincoln eyed for possible pandemic funding
Poll suggests Nebraskans no longer trust election results

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Oklahoma inmate Julus Jones granted clemency

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News