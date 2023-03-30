Nebraska lawmakers on Thursday began debate on a measure to create a new office within the executive branch responsible for expanding broadband internet across the state.

But the discussion around the Transportation and Telecommunication Committee's priority bill (LB683) creating the Nebraska Broadband Office ran into opposition from senators who questioned if it was wise to put the program under the control of the governor's office.

The Legislature adjourned on Thursday — Day 53 of the 90-day session — after about five hours of debate but before they could vote to advance LB683. Senators will take up the bill again on Friday morning.

LB683 was introduced following an executive order from Gov. Jim Pillen in January that created a similar office within the Nebraska Department of Transportation to coordinate the deployment of high-speed internet to unserved and underserved locations.

Lincoln Sen. Suzanne Geist, who chairs the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, said the Public Service Commission, which currently administers state and federal programs to build out broadband, said the elected board would continue to oversee those efforts.

The Nebraska Broadband Office, under the committee's plan, would be responsible for directing Nebraska's share of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, better known as BEAD, as well as other federal programs.

Nebraska is expected to receive up to $400 million from BEAD to expand access to broadband from the program.

Several senators questioned whether it was necessary to create a new office within the executive branch, saying those funds would be under the control of a director appointed by the governor rather than an elected body like the Public Service Commission.

Lincoln Sen. Danielle Conrad said it wasn't clear how there would not be a duplication of efforts between the role the Public Service Commission plays and the role of the Nebraska Broadband Office.

Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, the only senator to vote against advancing the bill from committee, introduced several amendments that were debated and defeated over the course of five hours on Thursday.

"Why are we diluting our own power and authority?" she asked. "Why are we diluting the power and authority of another body, and giving it all to the governor's office?"

Cavanaugh also said the Public Service Commission was already preparing a statewide plan as it prepared to apply for funds under BEAD and that moving that responsibility to a new office could jeopardize that funding.

Senators on the opposite side of the political spectrum also said they had concerns with expanding the size of the executive branch, though one later changed course and said he supported the bill.

Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings said he had "anxiety" about setting up a new office, and suggested it might be better for the Legislature to appropriate more funding to the Public Service Commission to expand its capabilities.

And Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard told the Legislature he was concerned about an appointed person being put in charge of hundreds of millions of dollars rather than a body of elected officials, though he later signaled that he would support LB683.

An amendment from the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee that was introduced and will likely be voted on Friday morning sought to clarify how the office would be structured and adds accountability measures that helped ease concerns of some senators.

The director of broadband would be required to file an annual report on his or her activities with the committee, and the committee would be required to hold a public hearing on it.

The amendment also outlines the process for how challenges to broadband project proposals would be handled. Instead of being administered by the Public Service Commission, those would go through Lancaster County District Court.

Lincoln Sen. George Dungan and others said they wanted further clarity to how that process would work out without overburdening the court, however.

The Legislature will reconvene Friday morning. A vote on LB683 will likely come around noon.

Top Journal Star photos for March 2023