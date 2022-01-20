Senators consider: Too much local school spending or too little state support?

"Why shouldn't we trust the voters who elect the members of the school board?" Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln, a committee member, asked at one point.

Briese said he agrees that "we need to put more state dollars into education," and he said he structured his proposed legislation to "allow schools to grow while protecting taxpayers."

His proposal may need some revisions, he said, but the goal needs to continue to be achievement of real property tax relief.

Briese's bill lists a number of guideposts that would limit increases in property taxes to support schools, with options for local school boards to exceed those limits.

The bill would generally seek to limit increases in property tax support to 2.5%, with allowable increases beyond that for factors such as the rate of inflation, student enrollment growth and poverty student growth or with the approval of at least 60% of voters.

His proposal is structured to "protect the ability of schools to educate children," Briese said, while also "protecting taxpayers."

Briese also introduced a bill (LB987) that provides an alternative pathway to achieve his goal patterned after a previous legislative proposal.