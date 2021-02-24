Senators consider bill strengthening penalties for rioters

Sen. Joni Albrecht on Wednesday asked the Legislature's Judiciary Committee to create stiffer penalties for rioters who injure law enforcement and firefighters or cause damage to public and private property.
The Thurston lawmaker said she was troubled by scenes of police being targeted by protesters with fireworks, laser pointers and even a long-barreled rifle fired at the Hall of Justice in Lincoln during several nights of civil unrest in Lincoln and Omaha last summer.
Afterward, she told the committee, she spoke with police, county officials, judges and others in her northeast Nebraska district about a potential solution and sponsored a bill (LB111) modeled on legislation passed in Tennessee last year.
LB111 would stiffen penalties for individuals who assault peace officers — defined in the bill as police, firefighters, corrections workers and others — as well as for those who throw bodily fluids or flammable materials, or aim laser pointers in their direction.
It also increases penalties for those who knowingly take part in a riot, incite a riot, or for anyone who obstructs a street or highway, or who disobeys a "reasonable request" by police or firefighters to move to another area.
"If we expect our first responders to protect our person and property, we must give them the tools to keep themselves safe as well," Albrecht told the committee. "We must provide law enforcement and county attorneys the tools to discourage and deter."
Albrecht's bill was supported by Robin Calcara, the chaplain for Lincoln's police and fire departments, who said lawmakers should act to put more protections in place for first responders in order to keep good professionals from leaving those departments.
"It's important for them to know we have their back and that anti-social behavior and hateful demonstrating are not OK," he said.
Other supporters, including Amber Parker and Mark Bonkiewicz, said the protection to law enforcement and penalties for rioters included in LB111 would make Nebraska an example to other states.
The lone testifier in opposition to Albrecht's bill, Spike Eickholt of the ACLU of Nebraska, said the proposal had several "problematic" provisions that could suppress an individual's right to speech and assembly.
Eickholt said criminal penalties already exist for rioting and assaulting law enforcement officers.
"I understand that it's frustrating for people to watch TV and see these things happening, but throwing a bunch of felonies on the books is not necessarily going to aid the prosecution of wrongdoers," Eickholt said.
During the hearing, several senators voiced skepticism that additional laws were needed in the wake of last summer's unrest, or that the laws wouldn't infringe upon the rights to free speech and protest.
Omaha Sen. Terrell McKinney said he participated in rallies and protests last summer and asked his colleagues to consider the situation from the protesters’ point of view.
“I’m not going to say everyone that attended a protest or a rally had the best intentions,” said McKinney, who added he was among those who were tear-gassed during a protest in Omaha. “But I was also able to witness those individuals being agitated by law enforcement.”
Albrecht said even if agitated, there was no excuse for protesters to harm police or damage property, pointing to the burning of the Universal Surety and Inland Insurance building at 601 S. 12th St. in Lincoln.
The building on Lincoln Mall was set ablaze in the early morning hours of May 31, 2020, after a peaceful march turned into a riot in front of the Hall of Justice building. Officials initially estimated the damage to be $10 million, but later lowered their estimate to $2 million.
“I don’t know that a police officer pushed somebody to do that; that was a choice somebody made,” Albrecht said.
McKinney told Albrecht he believed lawmakers should work instead to address the brutality by police that caused the protests in the first place.
“I don’t think this is needed if we ensure Black men and women and other individuals of color are not brutalized and murdered by law enforcement," he said.
Omaha Sen. Wendy DeBoer asked Eickholt if LB111, which imposes a misdemeanor on anyone who intentionally disrupts a lawful meeting either by "physical action or verbal utterance," could potentially criminalize free speech.
Eickholt said that part of Albrecht's bill could potentially be used as cover by the government to shut down dissenting ideas.
And Sen. Steve Lathrop, also of Omaha, asked if the bill would criminalize everyone at a protest or rally if just one person decided to do something criminal such as throw a rock through a car windshield or a store window.
The ACLU attorney said the bill appeared to do that, which would make anyone attending a protest that turned into a riot potentially subject to prosecution.
"You have a right to protest," Eickholt said. "That can't be thwarted by someone who just shows up and throws a rock. The government can't prohibit that First Amendment activity based on someone else's criminal act."
