Senators consider bill strengthening penalties for rioters

"If we expect our first responders to protect our person and property, we must give them the tools to keep themselves safe as well," Albrecht told the committee. "We must provide law enforcement and county attorneys the tools to discourage and deter."

Albrecht's bill was supported by Robin Calcara, the chaplain for Lincoln's police and fire departments, who said lawmakers should act to put more protections in place for first responders in order to keep good professionals from leaving those departments.

"It's important for them to know we have their back and that anti-social behavior and hateful demonstrating are not OK," he said.

Other supporters, including Amber Parker and Mark Bonkiewicz, said the protection to law enforcement and penalties for rioters included in LB111 would make Nebraska an example to other states.

The lone testifier in opposition to Albrecht's bill, Spike Eickholt of the ACLU of Nebraska, said the proposal had several "problematic" provisions that could suppress an individual's right to speech and assembly.

Eickholt said criminal penalties already exist for rioting and assaulting law enforcement officers.