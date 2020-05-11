Senators call on governor to end Test Nebraska contracts

"Nebraskans do not have the luxury to wait for Nomi leadership to learn on the job," they wrote.

At his daily news briefing on Monday, Ricketts defended the contracts and the Test Nebraska initiative, calling the suggestion to terminate the agreements with the trio of Utah companies by the May 19 deadline for doing so "ludicrous."

"I think the senators just don't want to have testing here in the state," Ricketts said. "It's a manufactured complaint."

In their letter, the senators wrote "access to widespread and reliable testing is critical to understanding rates of infection. Without this information it is impossible to deliver an effective public health response."

Ricketts said Test Nebraska was built with capacity in mind, but acknowledged it could take some time to get to the 3,000 daily tests he announced last month.

As of Monday, 145,000 Nebraskans have enrolled in the program, Ricketts said, and mobile testing sites have been set up in Lincoln, Omaha and Grand Island -- returning results to 2,358 people so far, including 80 that were positive.

The 3% positive rate is well below the 18% average positive rate for all other tests conducted in Nebraska since testing began in early March.