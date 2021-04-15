Senators blast North Platte senator for 'racist' comments during debate

If Groene's constituents in Lincoln County found his words objectionable, they would let him know, Moser added. Everyone else should "lick your wounds and move on," he said.

But Hansen said it was the responsibility of the Legislature to denounce offensive speech from its members, particularly in light of an elevated number of attacks against Asian Americans and others of Asian descent across the country.

Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh said Hansen was right to not let "a racial slur go unchecked" on the legislative floor, and criticized senators who invoked Chambers as a reason why it was OK to say offensive things during debate.

Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld, whose bill was the target of a filibuster led by Groene on Wednesday when the statements in question were made, said his legislation was aimed at teaching students the power and the consequences of the First Amendment.

Individuals who have freedom of speech also need to accept they will be criticized for that speech, Morfeld said, even state senators like Groene, who accused other senators of trying to censor him.

After about an hour, with the speaking queue drying up, Hansen withdrew his motion and the Legislature moved on to other business.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.