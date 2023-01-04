 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Senators assigned to legislative committees during first-day activities

New chairpersons were chosen by the Legislature on Wednesday to lead some of the body's key committees and the Legislature's Committee on Committees met later in the day to make tentative recommendations for committee membership.

Here is the tentative membership of key legislative committees, with Linehan the only returning chairperson: 

Appropriations: Robert Clements of Elmwood (chair), Christy Armendariz of Omaha, Myron Dorn of Adams, Robert Dover of Norfolk, Steve Erdman of Bayard, Loren Lippincott of Central City, Mike McDonnell and Tony Vargas, both of Omaha, Anna Wishart of Lincoln.

Education: Dave Murman of Glenvil (chair), Joni Albrecht of Thurston, Tom Briese of Albion, Danielle Conrad of Lincoln, Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, Rita Sanders of Bellevue, Lynne Walz of Fremont, Justin Wayne of Omaha.

Health and Human Services: Ben Hansen of Blair (chair), Beau Ballard of Lincoln, Machaela Cavanaugh and Jen Day, both of Omaha, Brian Hardin of Gering, Merv Riepe of Ralston, Lynne Walz of Fremont.

Judiciary: Justin Wayne (chair), Carol Blood of Bellevue, Wendy DeBoer of Bennington, Barry DeKay of Niobrara, Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, Teresa Ibach of Sumner, Terrell McKinney of Omaha, Julie Slama of Sterling.

Revenue: Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn (chair), Joni Albrecht of Thurston, Eliot Bostar and George Dungan, both of Lincoln, Tom Briese of Albion, Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, Dave Murman of Glenvil, Brad von Gillern of Elkhorn.

'Year of water' — Senators say water infrastructure will be front-and-center in 2023 session
Lincoln senators share goals, priorities heading into legislative session

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

