Senator urges advance look at racial impact of proposed legislation in Nebraska

Specifically citing wide disparities within the criminal and juvenile justice system, Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha on Friday urged the Legislature's Executive Board to support a bill that would require an examination of the potential racial impact of proposed legislation. 

His bill (LB54) would direct the legislative research office to prepare racial impact statements for bills introduced in the Legislature.

McKinney said his purpose is to "evaluate potential disparities and unforeseen policy ramifications" while attempting to assure that "systemic racism remains subdued."

"Legislation that has negative effects on the minority population perpetuates systemic harm," the senator said.  

Blacks and Hispanics are incarcerated at a much higher rate than white Nebraskans, McKinney said, and many of them "have zip codes in my (North Omaha) district."

Nine states, including neighboring Iowa, already have implemented similar racial disparity mechanisms, he said. 

An array of civil liberty and human rights organizations testified in support of McKinney's proposal.

Jasmine Harris, director of public policy and advocacy at RISE in Omaha, said "a disproportionate number of people of color are incarcerated," largely because "over-policing" in their neighborhoods results in more contact, which in turn has "a devastating impact on families."

A number of other organizations, including Open Sky Policy Institute, Voices for Children in Nebraska, ACLU Nebraska and Nebraska Appleseed, added their support.

There was no opposition testimony, although the board received some written statements expressing opposition. 

The board, chaired by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, adjourned without taking action in order to allow senators to participate in afternoon committee hearings that had just gotten underway.  

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

