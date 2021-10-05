Senator seeking $20M to help Mead's recovery during, after AltEn cleanup

While the Legislature plans to appropriate the American Rescue Plan funds beginning in January, those funds must be spent by 2026 under the law passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden.

Bill Thorson, the chair of the Mead Board of Trustees, said those rescue plan dollars could be used to upgrade the village's water infrastructure should pesticides from the AltEn site be detected in its groundwater wells.

Mead has recently spent $3 million on a pair of new groundwater wells, a water treatment facility and new water tower, all before the contamination at AltEn was discovered.

Thorson said while groundwater typically moves to the southeast away from Mead, the village will continue monitoring its wells for potential pesticide contamination.

Mead would look at using federal dollars to repair roads damaged by trucks hauling loads of distiller's grains away from AltEn, as well as providing assistance to local businesses.

After the hearing, Thorson said he also believes the funding could be used to help pay for long-term environmental and health testing being done by University of Nebraska and Creighton University researchers.