Senator says Republican Party appeal casts concerns about fairness of redistricting process

"I'm disappointed," he told the committee. "I didn't take an oath to serve the Republican Party. Partisanship has no place in this process.

"Don't tear my district apart," Kolterman said.

Earlier in the hearing, Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, a Democrat, warned his rural Republican colleagues that a developing strategy to apply the allowable 10% deviation in population of proposed new legislative districts as a way to "game the maps to increase rural strength" would invite a court test.

That allowable population deviation is "not intended as a tool to game more representation," Lathrop said, but rather as "a tool to help keep cities and counties whole."

Lathrop's remarks came after Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus, a Republican, suggested that the Legislature should "utilize all of the allowable legislative deviation to preserve western Nebraska."

"We are on a course ... very close to the point ... where it could be physically impossible to represent a district because it's so large," Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon said. His District 43 in northwestern Nebraska already is larger in size that the country of Croatia, he said.