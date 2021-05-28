Senator predicts Social Security income tax break will help seniors, benefit state

Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha said Friday his bill to phase out state income taxation of Social Security benefits that benefit nearly 320,000 Nebraskans is "the first step to overall reform of Nebraska's burdensome tax structure."

Lindstrom, who has voiced plans to seek the 2022 Republican gubernatorial nomination, said he is "proud of the bipartisan efforts of the Nebraska Legislature to allow this legislation to pass unanimously."

The bill (LB64) cleared the Legislature on a 41-0 vote.

Lindstrom hailed the Legislature's action at a news conference at the Capitol a day after senators completed their 2021 legislative session.

"For too long, the state of Nebraska has taxed income from Social Security benefits," he said.

"Taxing Social Security income hurts our vulnerable seniors, especially those on fixed income," Lindstrom said.

"Retirees with the most disposable income choose to retire and spend their money in other states, partly because of the high taxation on seniors," he said.

"By eliminating the state income tax on Social Security, more people will make the decision to remain in Nebraska to retire as well as keeping more money in the pockets of Nebraska's retirees."