Senator challenges law requiring same-party governor, lieutenant governor

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue is challenging the constitutionality of a state law requiring that a gubernatorial nominee's choice of a running mate for lieutenant governor must be a member of the same political party.

Blood is seeking an attorney general's opinion on the law, which was enacted in 2001.

Constitutional requirements would appear to give a gubernatorial candidate the right to choose his or her own running mate "without regard to party affiliation," she said Monday.

A law requiring the choice of a running mate who belongs to the same party "runs contrary to everything this state stands for," Blood said.

"Nebraska has a (nonpartisan) unicameral because its citizens expect us to work with each other no matter what party we might be affiliated with," she said.

"We all represent the people, first and foremost.

"It should be about people and policy, not politics and party," she said.

The constitution provides that "each candidate for governor shall select a person to be the candidate for lieutenant governor on the general election ballot," Blood said, with one vote cast for the pair.