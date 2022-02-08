Senator argues Nebraska casinos shouldn't get tax-increment financing

Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk called Tuesday for a prohibition barring the use of tax-increment financing for the construction of casinos, arguing that such a subsidy runs contrary to the purpose of TIF and to the will of Nebraska voters, who approved the advent of casinos in Nebraska based largely on their tie to property tax relief.

"Las Vegas can afford to pay for public improvements" associated with casinos that can be built and operated in Nebraska now in association with licensed horse tracks as a result of voter approval of a 2020 initiative, Flood told the Legislature's Urban Affairs Committee.

Flood took aim at an Omaha City Council decision to authorize up to $17.5 million in TIF for the proposed $220 million WarHorse Casino at Horsemen's Park.

TIF funding is designed to help cover redevelopment expenses in areas that are deemed blighted, Flood said, and are intended to help attract private development.

While pointing to the Omaha decision, Flood said, "it is not my intent to stop that."

Using the tax break for multimillion-dollar casinos that are going to be built without any such assistance is "just plain wrong and should be prohibited," he said.

"Why exempt casinos from paying property taxes if it (casino gambling) is about property tax relief?" Flood asked.

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue challenged Flood's proposal (LB713), arguing that "my concern is local control" and TIF funding is a local government issue.

Christy Abraham, legal counsel for the League of Nebraska Municipalities, opposed the bill, suggesting that it "limits local control" while noting that casinos still will pay property taxes.

TIF allows developers to negotiate a loan to help cover redevelopment costs in areas that are designated as blighted. The financing tool is designed to attract developers who might not otherwise redevelop an area.

"We don't need to incentivize anybody to build a casino in Lincoln," Flood noted.

WarHorse Gaming is also planning to construct a $220 million hotel and casino in Lincoln near U.S. 77 and West Denton Road.

Pat Loontjer of Omaha, executive director of Gambling with the Good Life, agreed with Flood's assessment that the initiative's tie to property tax relief was "the No. 1 reason" that voters approved casino gambling.

"It was sold to the public as property tax relief," she said.

Seventy percent of the tax on gambling revenue was designated for property tax relief. The initiative was overwhelmingly approved by nearly 70% of Nebraska voters.

"Now a whole wave of casinos is coming," Loontjer said, arguing that it would be good to establish a moratorium now limiting casinos to current racetracks.

