Adopting year-round daylight saving time could increase economic opportunity in Nebraska by spurring additional commercial activity while having a positive medical impact for some people who are adversely affected by the current cycle of time change, Sen. Tom Briese of Albion said Wednesday.

Briese is the sponsor of a bill (LB143) that would implement year-around daylight saving time, ending the annual time change that occurs in March and November as the state leaves and then re-establishes standard time, moving clocks forward one hour during the spring and then back an hour in the autumn.

His proposal would implement year-around daylight saving time in Nebraska "if and when the federal government allows states to do so," but only if at least three neighboring states also adopt similar legislation.

Nineteen states have adopted such legislation, Briese said, including neighboring Wyoming and Colorado.

Statistics indicate that current time changes adversely impact the number of car accidents and workforce injuries, he said.

Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, a member of the Legislature's Government, Military and Veterans Committee, told Briese during the committee's hearing on the bill that contacts with her office demonstrate more support for his bill than any other piece of pending legislation.

The Nebraska Broadcasters Association expressed opposition to the bill, telling the committee that it would be "disruptive to our industry (and result in) chaotic program scheduling" for TV and radio stations that serve people in Nebraska and across state lines.

That could lead to a declining audience and lost revenue, Jim Timm of Omaha, president and executive director of the association, said.

Briese also presented a proposal (LR14CA) that seeks a vote of the people on a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow voters to recall the governor, state senators and other state constitutional officers, in effect removing them from office before their elected terms are completed.

Voters should have that authority in Nebraska, Briese said.

"A bad actor can do a whole lot of damage," he said.

In Nebraska, local officials already are subject to recall provisions, Briese said.

In 20 states, the governor can be recalled by voters, he said, and state legislators can be recalled in 19 states.

Since 1913, two governors and 22 legislators have been recalled by voters, Briese said.

His proposal "put(s) power in the hands of the second house," he said, referring to the people as the second house in Nebraska's unique unicameral legislative system.

In addition to the governor and state senators, Briese's proposal would allow recall of the lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, attorney general and auditor of public accounts.

