Sen. Suzanne Geist urged to run for Lincoln mayor, not sure she will

Sen. Suzanne Geist is being urged to consider entering the 2023 race for Lincoln mayor, but she says she's not sure that's the path she wants to follow with two years remaining in her second legislative term and her growing seniority and influence in helping shape issues like prison reform.

Geist is a Republican; Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is a Democrat and widely expected to seek reelection; the mayor's office is nonpartisan.

"It's a difficult decision," Geist said during an interview at a Lincoln coffee shop.

There are other priorities in her life to consider, including nine grandchildren, all of whom live in Lincoln.

"And I take my current role (in the Legislature) seriously," Geist said.

"I'm not a big headliner; I'm busy working in the back" outside the spotlight.

After prevailing in a high-profile legislative battle earlier this year over elements of a criminal justice reform package championed by Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, Geist said she wants the Legislature to focus its efforts on programming.

"We need to try to salvage lives," she said.

"It's not a matter of hard on crime or soft on crime," Geist said. "We need a balance."

The answer is not reducing sentences, she believes, but directing more prison resources toward rehabilitation and drug treatment and changing lives.

"A robust treatment program within prison and transitioning out into community-based and government-based support and programming," she said.

With two years remaining before she would be term-limited out of the Legislature, Geist said she does not plan to seek the chairmanship of the Legislature's Judiciary Committee when the 2023 Legislature convenes in January and makes its organizational and leadership decisions.

"I want to be a contributing member" of that committee, she said, "but I'm more fitted to be a Transportation and Telecommunications Committee chairperson because of my telecommunications experience."

Geist said she values her independence in Nebraska's uniquely nonpartisan Legislature.

"I'm a conservative and a Republican, but my own party has not been very happy with me on a couple of votes I've taken," Geist said.

"The deeper you get into issues, the more you understand how complicated they are."

Rather than "giving my word and refusing to budge," Geist said, when she finds reason to change her vote, she informs sponsors of the bill and lobbyists who may have talked with her that she has changed her mind so no one is blind-sided in a legislative arena that links power and influence with trust.

That's happened two times in six years, she said.

Geist and Sen. Anna Wishart are Lincoln's two senior senators now, both completing their second and final terms in the Legislature as they bump into the voter-imposed limit of two consecutive terms.

Wishart is a Democrat.

"We're now six years down the road," Geist said. "There's not much time left.

"It's very important to learn about a system before you would try to change it, and it takes so long to learn. I would never vote for term limits.

"The things that I have become passionate about weren't even on my plate when I began."

More assertive in her sixth year, Geist said she views prison and sentencing reform in a nonpartisan sense although it has been a major issue for Democrats.

"I made my own philosophy," she said. "What's effective? What are the areas that need improvement?

"I don't want to lock them up and throw away the key. But I don't think we're where we need to be.

"I want them to be successful. I want them to find the ability to control their lives and build a future.

"With two years to go, I will be looking for legislative partners."

Geist said she has talked with Republican gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen and "I think he is open" to considering her perspective if he is elected in November.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.