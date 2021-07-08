Sen. Rob Clements will seek re-election

Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood announced Thursday he will seek reelection to the Legislature.

Clements, a banker, insurance agent and tax preparer who was first appointed to represent District 2 in the Legislature by Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2017, was elected to a four-year term in 2018.

"Over the last five years, I have worked to lower property taxes, hold down the growth in state spending, protect the Second Amendment and defend innocent life," Clements said.

A member of the Legislature's Appropriations Committee, Clements said he is proud that the current two-year state budget includes $1.7 billion in property tax relief.

Now, he said, "the state must search for a long-term solution that addresses both property tax reform and K-12 school funding reform."

District 2 includes Cass County and parts of Sarpy and Otoe counties.

