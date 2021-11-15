Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks will seek Fortenberry's House seat

"The 1st District needs stronger representation," she said, a House member who will "speak out ... and make Washington more responsive to our district."

Pansing Brooks said she would like to "bring our nonpartisanship to Congress (in) a consensus-building manner that hopes to work across the (partisan) aisle."

If elected to the House, she said, she would also like to "work on workforce development" as a top priority, recognizing that is a major challenge for Nebraska now.

"We want to make sure all people know they are welcome here," she said. "That is the Nebraska way."

Pansing Brooks, who is an attorney, said she does not plan to focus on Fortenberry's indictment on federal charges that he lied to the FBI and concealed information about illegal campaign contributions that he accepted from foreign sources in 2016.

Fortenberry has denied those allegations.

"I will let the courts make their determination," Pansing Brooks said. "I will talk about his record."

Fortenberry pleaded not guilty to those charges, and his trial is tentatively slated for mid-February in Los Angeles pending court rulings on motions to dismiss the case.