Sen. Myron Dorn will seek reelection to Legislature

Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams announced Wednesday that he will seek reelection to a second term in the Legislature representing District 30, which contains southeast portions of Lancaster County along with Gage County.

Dorn was instrumental in passing legislation that appropriates $2 million in each of the next two years to a fund that will help Gage County pay its costs of a federal judgment in the so-called Beatrice Six case.

The judgment awarded $28.1 million to six people wrongfully convicted of a 1985 murder. They served prison terms before being exonerated in 2009.

Dorn said he has been "a strong voice for farmers like himself by promoting and advocating for greater property tax relief" and helped spearhead enactment of a bill sponsored by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion to change the valuation of agricultural land for property taxation.

"I've worked hard to listen to my constituents and ensure they have a voice in the Legislature," he said.

Prior to his election to the Legislature in 2018, Dorn served as chairman of the Gage County Board of Supervisors.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.