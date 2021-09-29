Sen. Morfeld defends Lincoln legislative redistricting as 'best we could do'

Responding to criticism directed at the reshuffling of Lincoln's proposed new legislative districts, Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln said Wednesday that the new map is "fair and reasonable (and) the best we could do" under the circumstances.

"The reason why rural senators have to reach into Lincoln is because there is not enough political will to move two seats from rural Nebraska" into urban areas to reflect population shifts documented by the 2020 U.S. census, Morfeld said.

"That's the political reality," he said during a telephone interview a day following 38-6 legislative endorsement of the redistricting plan at the conclusion of second-round floor debate.

The proposal (LB3) is scheduled for a final vote on Thursday.

"I understand and agree with the consternation," Morfeld said. "I am disappointed Lancaster (County) did not get an extra seat."

Instead of adding two urban seats as warranted by the census, Morfeld said, the proposed legislative plan moves a single seat into metropolitan Omaha.

Morfeld, a Democrat, was a member of the Redistricting Committee that presented negotiated versions of legislative and congressional redistricting plans to the full Legislature this week.