Sen. Mike Flood to make announcement amid speculation that he plans to challenge Fortenberry
Legislature 4.22

Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk speaks with his colleagues last year during the legislative session at the state Capitol.

 Journal Star file photo

Amid speculation that he may seek the House seat now held by embattled Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk has scheduled a news conference in the Capitol Rotunda on Sunday afternoon.

Flood, a former Speaker of the Legislature, would challenge Fortenberry in the Republican primary election for the 1st District seat in May.

Earlier, he declined comment on reports that polling was underway to measure his potential support.

Fortenberry, a former Lincoln City Councilman who is facing indictment in California for allegedly lying to federal officials about illegal foreign contributions that were funneled into his 2016 reelection campaign, is seeking reelection to the House seat he has held since 2005.

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln is a candidate for the Democratic nomination for the eastern Nebraska House seat.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Polling reportedly links Mike Flood to potential bid for Fortenberry seat
Ricketts focuses on ambitious investments along with tax relief
Ricketts will seek $500 million Platte River canal system appropriation now

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

