Sen. Mike Flood to challenge Fortenberry in 1st District Republican primary

"With just a razor-thin majority, they have claimed a mandate to pass trillions of dollars in big-government giveaways, raise our taxes, grow government's power, seize control of our elections and wage partisan witch hunts that are tearing our country apart," he said.

Flood described Biden as "an inept president" and said America's enemies are "emboldened every day by the weakness they see" in him.

If he wins the eastern Nebraska House seat, Flood said, he would "focus on taking the fight to the radical socialists in Congress who threaten our values and our way of life."

Answering questions, Flood said results of polling undertaken in advance of his decision to enter the race gave him "confidence I am going to be successful" in the Republican primary struggle with Fortenberry, a former Lincoln city councilman who is seeking his 10th term in the House of Representatives.

Flood was accompanied by his wife and their two sons for the announcement that throws a bright spotlight on the 1st District House race.

"The battle for House control runs right through Nebraska's 1st Congressional District," Flood said. "This is a race we have to win to save America."