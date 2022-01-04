 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sen. Megan Hunt proposes expanded access to abortion care as Legislature returns
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Sen. Megan Hunt proposes expanded access to abortion care as Legislature returns

  • Updated
  • 0

With abortion rights being challenged in litigation pending in the U.S. Supreme Court, Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha said Tuesday she will introduce bills this year to expand access to abortion care in Nebraska.

The Legislature begins its 2022 session Wednesday.

Hunt is proposing repeal of the restriction that requires Nebraskans with private insurance to purchase additional coverage for abortion care, along with changes to allow certified nurse-midwives, advanced-practice registered nurses and physician assistants to provide abortion care.

Megan Hunt

Megan Hunt

The Omaha senator said she will also continue to pursue a bill (LB276) introduced in 2021 that would repeal Nebraska's ban on telehealth services for medication abortion.  

State law currently requires patients to take pills in the presence of a physician.

That requirement is in effect despite the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's recent decision to permanently allow medication abortion by mail, Hunt said.

Hunt was joined at a news conference by civil rights advocates from ACLU of Nebraska,  along with representatives of Planned Parenthood North Central States and the Women's Fund of Omaha. 

Don Walton: Here comes a year of legislative opportunities
Armed with data, Nebraska lawmakers will grapple with nation's most overcrowded prisons

"Abortion is essential health care that is safe and legal in Nebraska," Hunt said.

"However, medically unnecessary barriers are making abortion harder to access and are pushing care out of reach."

The legislative effort to protect abortion rights comes at a time when the U.S. Supreme Court is considering litigation that could result in a court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade court ruling in 1973 that guaranteed a pregnant woman's right to choose whether to have an abortion. 

2022 Legislature, which starts Wednesday, will be a session of opportunity and urgency
With money to spend, senators ready to return for 2022 legislative session

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge to rule on Prince Andrew case dismissal suit

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News