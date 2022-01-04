Sen. Megan Hunt proposes expanded access to abortion care as Legislature returns

With abortion rights being challenged in litigation pending in the U.S. Supreme Court, Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha said Tuesday she will introduce bills this year to expand access to abortion care in Nebraska.
The Legislature begins its 2022 session Wednesday.
Hunt is proposing repeal of the restriction that requires Nebraskans with private insurance to purchase additional coverage for abortion care, along with changes to allow certified nurse-midwives, advanced-practice registered nurses and physician assistants to provide abortion care.
The Omaha senator said she will also continue to pursue a bill (LB276) introduced in 2021 that would repeal Nebraska's ban on telehealth services for medication abortion.
State law currently requires patients to take pills in the presence of a physician.
That requirement is in effect despite the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's recent decision to permanently allow medication abortion by mail, Hunt said.
Hunt was joined at a news conference by civil rights advocates from ACLU of Nebraska, along with representatives of Planned Parenthood North Central States and the Women's Fund of Omaha.
"Abortion is essential health care that is safe and legal in Nebraska," Hunt said.
"However, medically unnecessary barriers are making abortion harder to access and are pushing care out of reach."
The legislative effort to protect abortion rights comes at a time when the U.S. Supreme Court is considering litigation that could result in a court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade court ruling in 1973 that guaranteed a pregnant woman's right to choose whether to have an abortion.
