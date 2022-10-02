Sen. Kolterman looks back as he heads toward exit, hopes for moderation

It's been a great eight-year run for Mark Kolterman.

But it's almost over now — three months to go before the senator from Seward bumps into term limits along with 10 other legislative veterans.

Kolterman has been a difference-maker who led the way to enactment of significant legislation, including modernization of Nebraska's business investment tax credit program and state funding support for a blockbuster $2.6 billion project designed to position the University of Nebraska Medical Center to be a leader in response to future national emergencies.

Both major bills were enacted in the final days of the 2020 legislative session.

Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Bryan Slone and UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey Gold both chose Kolterman to lead the way.

Kolterman is one of five departing members of the nonpartisan Legislature who might best be described as Republicans who often became the difference-makers.

Sen. John Stinner of Gering, Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg and Kolterman became known as the three apostles — there is no Luke in the Legislature — and they were joined by Sen. John McCollister and Sen. Robert Hilkemann, both of Omaha, on that list.

Not bound to party or dogma, or to a governor, but focused on their own independent judgment.

Just the kind of senators that you might imagine George Norris had in mind when the fiercely independent U.S. senator from Nebraska led the way to adoption of the state's unique nonpartisan, one-house Legislature, a revolutionary change approved by Nebraska voters in 1934.

Norris served his final Senate term as an independent after a lengthy Republican congressional career.

Sitting in his first-floor office at the state Capitol last week after a recent bout with COVID-19, Kolterman said he has treasured his years in the Legislature.

But he sees some changes developing that prompt concern.

"The first two years there was more camaraderie and less partisanship," Kolterman said. "During the last six years there has been lots of partisanship, and that's not good for our state.

"I hope there would be some moderation in the body," he said.

In 2015, Kolterman said, after the Legislature dramatically overrode Gov. Pete Ricketts' veto of legislation that repealed the death penalty in a vote that shattered party lines, "we all walked away respecting one another."

But two years later, he said, when legislative leadership elections took on a distinctly partisan tone, "that changed the atmosphere."

Kolterman expressed concern about "the influence of money creeping in more and more" into Nebraska elections, not only in legislative races, but perhaps most dramatically in this year's multimillion dollar Republican gubernatorial primary contest.

As he prepares to leave, what would Kolterman change?

Give senators an opportunity to serve three consecutive four-year terms, rather than two, before they are term-limited out of office, he suggested, and raise their salaries.

Both of those changes would require a vote of the people to amend the state constitution.

"If I was younger, I probably would have run for a third term," Kolterman said. "But I probably would not have run again at age 72."

The current two-term limit results in the loss of "a lot of institutional knowledge" that's valuable in determining state policy, he said. And the $12,000 annual salary for senators rules out "a lot of young people who might be our best and brightest," he said.

Kolterman said he has no proposed salary in mind, but suggested that "perhaps it should be as much as a starting teacher would get."

Senators currently are compensated for travel expenses along with their salary.

As he prepares to leave, Kolterman points to one specific item of unfinished business on his agenda that he will urge the Legislature's Retirement Systems Committee to consider: guaranteed retirement benefits for firefighters in first-class cities, which in Nebraska are defined as cities with populations of more than 5,000 people.

If he were a member of the 2023 Legislature, Kolterman said, he would vote against the approaching effort to end secret ballot selection of legislative leaders and committee chairpersons, a change being urged by a new political action committee formed by Charles Herbster after he lost his bid for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

"I'm a true believer in nonpartisanship in the unicameral," Kolterman said, and that effort is designed to turn the choice of legislative leaders into a partisan exercise.

"Personally, I think the biggest accomplishment of my time in the Legislature was to get along with both sides of the aisle," Kolterman said. "I was working to find common ground.

"The Bible says that to whom much is given, much is expected," he said. "You have to give back; that's what I have tried to do."

Despite his independence from party or partisan interests, Kolterman said, he "maintain(s) a very good relationship" with Ricketts, the Republican governor.

And the support he has gained from his fellow senators was recently on full display after the Legislature's redistricting committee informed him that "we're going to take your legislative district (District 24) and move it into Sarpy County."

"I said: 'No, you aren't,'" Kolterman recalled. He went to work contacting his colleagues. And it did not happen.

Instead, the Legislature shifted District 36, represented by Williams, from south-central Nebraska to account for growth in the metropolitan Omaha area.

Looking back over his legislative record, Kolterman peers beyond the major development projects that he ushered to enactment and points to his support for telehealth services that came to the aid of many Nebraskans during the COVID-19 pandemic along with his strong support for cancer research.

"That won't bring my wife back, but it might save some lives," he said.

For Kolterman, this legislative journey was accompanied by great personal pain.

His wife, Suzanne, died in November 2017 after an 18-month battle with pancreatic cancer. They had been married 46 years.