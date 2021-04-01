Sen. Fischer says she will not run for governor in 2022

Sen. Deb Fischer said Thursday she will not seek the governorship in 2022, removing her name from consideration and clearing the way for a potentially crowded Republican primary race.

"I believe I have a really good track record of good wins for Nebraska from my time in the Legislature to the Senate, and the Senate is where I want to continue to serve," Fischer said during a morning interview on KFAB radio.

"So, no, I'm not running for governor," the two-term senator said.

Fischer's declaration came a week after she had said in an interview that she was considering a bid for the governorship and was "in no hurry" to make a decision.

