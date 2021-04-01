Sen. Fischer says she will not run for governor in 2022

Deb Fischer gives a thumbs up to her supporters, declaring victory in Nebraska’s U.S. Senate race on Nov. 6, 2012, at The Cornhusker. Her win made her the first Nebraska woman to be elected to a full six-year term in the Senate, and the first female senator from Nebraska since Hazel Abel in 1954.
U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, today questioned Thomas Vilsack, President Biden’s nominee to serve as Secretary of Agriculture, during his Senate confirmation hearing.
Sen. Deb Fischer said Thursday she will not seek the governorship in 2022, removing her name from consideration and clearing the way for a potentially crowded Republican primary race.
"I believe I have a really good track record of good wins for Nebraska from my time in the Legislature to the Senate, and the Senate is where I want to continue to serve," Fischer said during a morning interview on KFAB radio.
"So, no, I'm not running for governor," the two-term senator said.
Fischer's declaration came a week after she had said in an interview that she was considering a bid for the governorship and was "in no hurry" to make a decision.
DEB FISCHER'S POLITICAL JOURNEY:
Deb Fischer
State Sen. Deb Fischer of Valentine served in the Nebraska Legislature from 2005-2013.
Journal Star file photo
Deb Fischer
Sen. Deb Fischer of Valentine watches the vote board after the end of a morning filibuster on March 25, 2011. She introduced LB84 to deal with funding state roads.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Deb Fischer
Sen. Deb Fischer of Valentine visits with Sen. Mike Flood (left) and Sen. Lavon Heidemann as the redistricting debate gets underway in the Nebraska Unicameral on May 19, 2011. Fischer was instrumental in finding a way to fund state road projects in the future.
Journal Star file photo
State Senator Deb Fischer with mentees.
State Sen. Deb Fischer (left) speaks with mentees.
Deb Fischer
Standing outside the Lincoln home she lived in from the age of 4 until she was married, Nebraska state Sen. Deb Fischer (center) announces her candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Ben Nelson as her family and former Nebraska Gov. Kay Orr (second from left) look on June 28, 2011.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Lincoln Journal file photo
Deb Fischer
Nebraska State Senator Deb Fischer (left) announces her candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Ben Nelson as her mother Florence Strobel and husband Bruce Fischer look on at her childhood home in Lincoln June 28, 2011.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Legislature
Sen. Deb Fischer of Valentine visits with Sen. Charlie Janssen of Fremont during the 102nd Legislature's opening day on Jan. 4, 2012.
ROBERT BECKER, Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Deb Fischer
Deb Fischer in 2012
Timothy Weber
Election Day, 5.15.12
State Sen. Deb Fischer, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, listens while campaigning on primary election day on May 15, 2012, at The Mill in Lincoln.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Deb Fischer - Election Day
State Sen. Deb Fischer, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Nebraska, enjoys a laugh during a campaign stop at The Mill with Michael Hybl of Lincoln as he shows a message on his smartphone from his daughter, Emma, saying she had voted for Fischer on May 15, 2012. Fischer won the race and will face Democrat Bob Kerrey in November.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Deb Fischer election night
State Sen. Deb Fischer, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Nebraska, gives a TV interview during her campaign's primary election night watch party on May 15, 2012, at The Nebraska Club.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Deb Fischer election night
State Sen. Deb Fischer (right), a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Nebraska, smiles as she listens to a story from her mother Florence Strobel at her campaign's primary election night watch party on May 15, 2012, at The Nebraska Club.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Deb Fischer election night
Sen. Deb Fischer (left), a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Nebraska, enjoys a humorous moment with mother, Florence Strobel, and son, Adam Fischer, at her campaign's primary election night watch party on May 15, 2012, at The Nebraska Club.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Deb Fischer election night
State Sen. Deb Fischer (center), a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Nebraska, listens to Linda Steiner, the wife of campaign volunteer Allen Steiner of Lincoln, at the campaign's primary election night watch party on May 15, 2012, at The Nebraska Club.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Deb Fischer winning
State Senator Deb Fischer (left) kisses her mother, Florence Strobel, after winning Nebraska's Republican primary for U.S. Senate Tuesday, May 15, 2012, at The Cornhusker Hotel. (FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal Star)
FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal Star
Fischer
State Sen. Deb Fischer takes a private call minutes before taking to the stage to announce her primary win on Tuesday, May 15, 2012, at The Cornhusker Hotel. Fischer claimed Nebraska's GOP nomination for U.S. Senate. (FRANCIS GARDLER / Lincoln Journal Star)
FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal Star
Deb Fischer
Deb Fischer reacts to her suppporters cheers during her victory speech on Tuesday, May 15, 2012 at The Cornhusker Hotel. Fischer, a state senator from Valentine, clinched the Republican nomination for Nebraska's open U.S. Senate seat. She will face Democrat and former U.S. Sen. Bob Kerrey in the November general election. (FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal Star)
FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal Star
Deb Fischer
With members of her family looking on, state Sen. Deb Fischer acknowledges the cheers of the assembled crowd at her victory speech on Tuesday, May 15, 2012, at The Cornhusker Hotel. Fischer claimed Nebraska's GOP Senate nomination in a hotly contested race. (FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal Star)
FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal Star
Fischer, Bruning
State Sen. Deb Fischer of Valentine embraces Nebraska Attorney General Jon Bruning at the end of a post-primary GOP unity event on Wednesday, May 16, 2012, at the state Republican Party headquarters in Lincoln. Fischer defeated Bruning on Tuesday to claim the state's GOP nomination for U.S. Senate. (ROBERT BECKER/Lincoln Journal Star)
ROBERT BECKER/Lincoln Journal Star
Heineman, Fischer
State Sen. Deb Fischer of Valentine receives applause from Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman (left) during a post-primary GOP unity event on Wednesday, May 16, 2012, at the state Republican Party headquarters in Lincoln. Fischer, once a long-shot candidate, claimed the GOP Senate nomination in a tight race with Attorney General Jon Bruning. (ROBERT BECKER/Lincoln Journal Star)
ROBERT BECKER/Lincoln Journal Star
Deb Fischer
Deb Fischer (LJS file)
ROBERT BECKER/Lincoln Journal Star
Fischer, Bruning
Nebraska Attorney General Jon Bruning applauds state Sen. Deb Fischer during a post-primary Republican unity event on Wednesday, May 16, 2012, at the state GOP headquarters in Lincoln. Bruning, once seen as the front-runner, was defeated by Fischer in the primary. (ROBERT BECKER/Lincoln Journal Star)
ROBERT BECKER/Lincoln Journal Star
Fischer, Pete Ricketts
State Sen. Deb Fischer of Valentine visits with Pete Ricketts (right) after a post-primary Republican unity event on Wednesday, May 16, 2012, at the state GOP headquarters in Lincoln. Ricketts' father, Joe Ricketts, financed a pair of advertisements that gave Fischer a boost the weekend before the Republican primary, in which she won the nomination for U.S. Senate. (ROBERT BECKER/Lincoln Journal Star)
ROBERT BECKER/Lincoln Journal Star
Fahleson, Stenberg, Heineman, Fischer, Bruning
State Sen. Deb Fischer of Valentine receives applause from (L-R) Nebraska GOP chairman Mark Fahleson, State Treasurer Don Stenberg, Gov. Dave Heineman, and state Attorney General Jon Bruning during a post-primary GOP unity event on Wednesday, May 16, 2012, at the state Republican Party headquarters in Lincoln. Fischer defeated Bruning and Stenberg to claim the GOP nomination for Nebraska's open U.S. Senate seat. (ROBERT BECKER/Lincoln Journal Star)
ROBERT BECKER/Lincoln Journal Star
Fischer, Bruning
State Sen. Deb Fischer of Valentine speaks with Nebraska Attorney General Jon Bruning smiling behind her during a post-primary GOP unity event on Wednesday, May 16, 2012, at the state Republican Party headquarters in Lincoln. Fischer defeated Bruning on Tuesday to claim the state's GOP Senate nomination. (ROBERT BECKER/Lincoln Journal Star)
ROBERT BECKER/Lincoln Journal Star
Deb Fischer, Bob Kerrey
Republican Senate candidate Deb Fischer (left) and Democratic candidate Bob Kerrey shake hands during a chance encounter at a Fourth of July parade in Omaha on Wednesday, July 4, 2012. The two are vying for the Senate seat vacated by Ben Nelson. (NATI HARNIK/Associated Press file photo)
NATI HARNIK/Associated Press file photo
Deb Fischer
Republican Senate candidate Deb Fischer campaigns at a July Fourth parade in Omaha on Wednesday, July 4, 2012. Fischer is running against Democrat Bob Kerrey for the Senate seat vacated by Ben Nelson. (NATI HARNIK/The Associated Press)
NATI HARNIK/The Associated Press
Deb Fischer, Bob Kerrey
Republican Senate candidate Deb Fischer (left) and Democratic Senate candidate Bob Kerrey smile at each other during a chance encounter at a July Fourth parade in Omaha Wednesday, July 4, 2012.
NATI HARNIK/The Associated Press
Deb Fischer debate
State Sen. Deb Fishcer answers a question during the U.S. Senate debate with Bob Kerrey on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2012 at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal Star
Fischer Kerrey debate
State Sen. Deb Fischer (left) poses a question to former U.S. Sen. Bob Kerrey during the U.S. Senate debate on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2012 at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal Star
Fischer Kerrey debate
State Sen. Deb Fischer (left) and former U.S. Sen. Bob Kerrey wait in the wings for their introductions prior to their debate on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2012 at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal Star
Deb Fischer, Bob Kerrey
United States Senate candidates from Nebraska, Republican Deb Fischer and Democrat Bob Kerrey, walk away from their podiums following their second debate in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 28, 2012.
NATI HARNIK/The Associated Press
Deb Fischer
Republican Senate candidate Deb Fischer makes a point during the final Senate debate at the NET Studios in Lincoln on Monday, Oct. 1, 2012.
ERIC GREGORY/Journal Star file photo
Bob Kerrey, Deb Fischer
Democratic candidate Bob Kerrey shakes hands with Republican opponent Deb Fischer after the two faced off in their final Senate debate Monday, Oct. 1, 2012, in Lincoln.
ERIC GREGORY/Lincoln Journal Star
Deb Fischer
Deb Fischer smiles at the audience during the final Senate debate with Bob Kerrey, broadcast live from the NET Studios in Lincoln, Oct. 1, 2012.
ERIC GREGORY/Lincoln Journal Star
Photos of the Day, 10.8.2012 19
Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate Deb Fischer smiles along with Nebraska's Republican state senators who endorsed her at a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, Oct. 8, 2012. Fischer announced Monday that she had won the endorsement of 75 current and former state lawmakers in the officially nonpartisan Legislature. The campaign highlighted endorsements from Omaha and Lincoln, but all were Republicans.
Nati Harnik/The Associated Press
Deb Fischer campaign visit
Deb Fischer visits with early morning customers at the Country Cookin' Cafe in Beatrice.
DON WALTON/Lincoln Journal Star
Deb Fischer press conference, 11.1.2012
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer.
KRISTIN STREFF/Lincoln Journal Star
Deb Fischer press conference, 11.1.2012
U.S. Senate candidate Deb Fischer and Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman look on as U.S. Sen. Mike Johanns (left) endorses Fischer's candidacy for office in front of the media Thursday, Nov. 1, 2012, in Lincoln.
KRISTIN STREFF/Lincoln Journal Star
Fischer Presser, 11.1.2012
U.S. Senate candidate Deb Fischer receives encouragement from a supporter during a news conference Thursday, Nov. 1, 2012 at the Nebraska Republican Party headquarters in Lincoln.
KRISTIN STREFF/Lincoln Journal Star
John McCain, Deb Fischer
Sen. John McCain speaks at a rally for Republican Senate candidate Deb Fischer (left) in November in Omaha.
Associated Press file photo
Deb Fischer Victory
Republican U.S. Senator-elect Deb Fischer gives a thumbs up to her supporters after claiming victory over Democrat Bob Kerrey in the race for Nebraska's open U.S. Senate seat.
ADAM WOLFFBRANDT/Lincoln Journal Star
Deb Fischer Campaign 11.06.2012
Republican senate candidate Deb Fischer addresses her supporters after winning Nebraska's U.S. Senate seat Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2012, at the Cornhusker Hotel.
ADAM WOLFFBRANDT/Lincoln Journal
Deb Fischer Victory
Deb Fischer gives a thumbs-up to her supporters, declaring victory in Nebraska's U.S. Senate race Tuesday, Nov. 06, 2012 at the Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.
ADAM WOLFFBRANDT/Lincoln Journal Star
Deb Fischer Campaign 11.06.2012
Republican senate candidate Deb Fischer hugs former Nebraska governor Kay A. Orr after winning her campaign Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2012 at the Cornhusker Hotel.
ADAM WOLFFBRANDT/Lincoln Journal
Deb Fischer sworn in
Newly-elected Sen. Deb Fischer raises her right hand as she places her hand on a Bible held by her husband, Bruce, during a re-enactment of her swearing in by Vice President Joe Biden, in the Old Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, January 3, 2013, in Washington. Fischer previously was sworn in officially on the floor of the Senate to begin the 113th Congress.
MIKE THEILER/UPI
Deb Fischer
Senate Armed Services Committee member Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., questions Hagel during his confirmation hearing.
J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE/The Associated Press
Deb Fischer
Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., walks past a prairie mural on her way to a town meeting April 29 in Nebraska City.
NATI HARNIK/The Associated Press
Nebraska Korean War veterans tour Washington, DC memorials as part of Honor Flights
Korean War veteran Everett Shirk of Lincoln, Nebraska chats with Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer as they visit the Korean War Memorial, October 29, 2013, in Washington, DC as part of the Honor Flight for Nebraska veterans. Photo for the Lincoln Journal Star by Mike Theiler
MIKE THEILER
Medal Of Honor, 6.7.14
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer (left) shakes hands with Maralee Schwab, Donald Schwab's widow, at the Capitol on Saturday. Schwab was unable to travel to Washington for her deceased husband's Medal of Honor ceremony.
MATT RYERSON/Lincoln Journal Star
Capitol Forum Day, 03/21/2016
Sen. Deb Fischer pauses as other members of the state's congressional delegation, Reps. Jeff Fortenberry (from left), Adrian Smith and Brad Ashford, respond to a student's question during Monday's forum.
KRISTIN STREFF/Journal Star
Nebraska Vietnam Combat Veterans Flight members tour Washington, DC
Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer (right) and Nebraska Vietnam veterans take part in an event at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Monday in Washington, D.C. The veterans are part of the Nebraska Vietnam Combat Veterans Flight.
MIKE THEILER, for the Journal Star
Fischer protest
Charley Friedman and Nancy Friedemann wear signs during a protest outside of a Lincoln Independent Business Association luncheon at which Sen. Deb Fischer spoke.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Deb Fischer in Kearney
Sen. Deb Fischer speaks during a listening session at American Legion Post 52 in Kearney on Thursday.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Fischer in Holdrege
An audience member records comments by Sen. Deb Fischer during a listening session at the Holdrege City Auditorium on Thursday.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Deb Fischer and Greg Ibach
Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska introduced Nebraska Agriculture Department Director Greg Ibach at his nomination hearing before the Senate Agriculture Committee Oct. 5. President Trump nominated Ibach to serve as under secretary of marketing and regulatory programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture last month, and he was confirmed Thursday.
COURTESY PHOTO
Serving their country
Sen. Deb Fischer (center), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, helps to serve a Thanksgiving Day meal on Thursday to members of the Nebraska National Guard stationed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Courtesy photo
Fischer 42
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer takes a question as Tecumseh farmer Jerry Horstman holds a protest sign during a listening session at the Holdrege City Auditorium Thursday, March 15, 2017.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
4th of July Parade
Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., waves as she participates in a 4th of July parade in Ralston, Neb., Wednesday, July 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
Fischer-Raybould debate
Sen. Deb Fischer (left) and Jane Raybould shake hands Monday morning before of a debate between the two U.S. Senate candidates in the Bosselman Conference Center at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.
Barrett Stinson, Grand Island Independent
Senator Deb Fischer wins re-election
LINCOLN, NEB - 11/06/18 - United States Senator Deb Fischer speaks during her election party at The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. The incumbent Fischer defeated Democrat Jane Raybould.
LUKE FRANKE/Lincoln Journal Star
New Congress, Deb Fischer
Vice President Mike Pence (right) administers a ceremonial oath to Sen. Deb Fischer, accompanied by her husband Bruce Fischer (center) and their son, Morgan (left), during a mock swearing-in ceremony Thursday on Capitol Hill.
Manuel Balce Ceneta, Associated Press
The 2019 Inaugural Ball at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sen. Deb Fischer and her husband Bruce are presented during the "Grand March" on Jan. 12, 2019, for the Inaugural Ball at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Journal Star file photo
Trump
Flanked by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (from left), Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Blair FFA member Luke Mathiesen, Sen. Deb Fischer and Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue, President Donald Trump on Tuesday signs an executive order directing federal agencies to streamline agricultural biotechnology regulatory processes.
Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Legislative Summit Nebraska
Nebraska's elected lawmakers, from left: Reps. Don Bacon, Adrian Smith, and Jeff Fortenberry and Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse sit on stage during a legislative summit sponsored by the Omaha and Lincoln Chambers of Commerce, at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum in Ashland Thursday.
Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Welcome Home Troop: Ribbon Cutting
Sen. Deb Fischer and National Guard members held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the newly renovated Nebraska Air National Guard's 155th Air Refueling Wing headquarters.
Mia Azizah
CHIEF STANDING BEAR
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (from left), Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and Sen. Deb Fischer listen to remarks during an unveiling ceremony of a statue of Ponca Chief Standing Bear in Statuary Hall in September.
Journal Star file photo
Trump Impeachment
Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., walks from the Senate subway on Capitol Hill in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, as the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress resumes. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
Lincoln South Beltway event
Sen. Deb Fischer speaks at an event to celebrate the progress made on construction of the Lincoln South Beltway on Oct. 8.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Fischer at Trump rally
Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer announced Tuesday that she will oppose a last-ditch effort by some Donald Trump backers in Congress to overturn results from the 2020 presidential election.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
