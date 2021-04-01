 Skip to main content
Sen. Fischer says she will not run for governor in 2022
Women's suffrage

Deb Fischer gives a thumbs up to her supporters, declaring victory in Nebraska’s U.S. Senate race on Nov. 6, 2012, at The Cornhusker. Her win made her the first Nebraska woman to be elected to a full six-year term in the Senate, and the first female senator from Nebraska since Hazel Abel in 1954.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, today questioned Thomas Vilsack, President Biden’s nominee to serve as Secretary of Agriculture, during his Senate confirmation hearing.

Sen. Deb Fischer said Thursday she will not seek the governorship in 2022, removing her name from consideration and clearing the way for a potentially crowded Republican primary race.

"I believe I have a really good track record of good wins for Nebraska from my time in the Legislature to the Senate, and the Senate is where I want to continue to serve," Fischer said during a morning interview on KFAB radio.

"So, no, I'm not running for governor," the two-term senator said.

Fischer's declaration came a week after she had said in an interview that she was considering a bid for the governorship and was "in no hurry" to make a decision. 

DEB FISCHER'S POLITICAL JOURNEY:

