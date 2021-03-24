Sen. Fischer says she may seek Nebraska governorship in 2022

"It's important to (try to) develop consensus on big issues," she said.

Fischer said she has been disappointed that Biden, who had a reputation for working with Republicans when he was in the Senate, has not "reached out" more.

Asked if she might consider trying to reach out to the president as the Senate approaches topics like infrastructure improvement, an issue she has been engaged in as a senator, Fischer said: "I suppose I could try."

Biden is crafting a huge infrastructure plan; Fischer has been intimately involved in infrastructure improvement legislation, first as the state senator who crafted a plan for additional highway construction funding in Nebraska and more recently as a U.S. senator working to include rural broadband expansion in federal infrastructure plans.

Fischer said she believes the Senate filibuster rule, now under attack by Democrats, should be protected.

"I came from the Nebraska Legislature (where) we respect the rights of the minority," she said.

The 60-vote majority required to break a Senate filibuster is there to "force senators to work together," Fischer said.

"We used the filibuster in Nebraska," she said. "Sen. Ernie Chambers used it daily."