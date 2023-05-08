Sen. Deb Fischer said Monday she is co-sponsoring legislation that would allocate $3.08 billion of unobligated COVID-19 relief funds to "rip and replace" Chinese-made communications technology that is located near critical U.S. military assets, including Offutt Air Force Base and nuclear missile silos in Nebraska.

"When the Federal Bureau of Investigation looked into this phenomenon, it found that the Chinese company Huawei was regularly selling equipment to rural providers at cheap prices that seemed unprofitable," Fischer said.

"In these cases, the equipment would be located next door to American military assets," she said.

"We know that the Chinese Communist Party intends to exploit these vulnerabilities for all kinds of activities, including espionage," Fischer said.

Fischer, who is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, issued a news release outlining her efforts in the Senate as the Nebraska Legislature was also considering the issue.

Pending is a comprehensive bill (LB683) that was returned from final reading enactment to second-round consideration Monday at the request of Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln for an amendment to address the issue.

Bostar said the amendment would withhold public funding from telecommunications companies that are "compromising our national security."

The amendment was adopted on a 37-0 vote.

Chinese technology has been placed on top of cell towers in Nebraska, Colorado and Montana, Fischer said, and "curiously, these technologies were clustering near critical military locations."

"It's just one example of the threat Chinese-made equipment in our communications networks poses to national security," she said.

