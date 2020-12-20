Sen. Ernie Chambers' life & times: A timeline

“Cloture, they may ask today; tomorrow, they'll be daunted. They'll have what they asked for -- but it won't be what they wanted. When they cross that fateful line, which cannot be uncrossed, they, perhaps, may win a little, while a lot is lost.”

Chambers says he sees managing prairie dogs as unnecessary and cruel and argues the state is trying to turn over the cost of managing prairie dogs to local landowners.

2006 -- Chambers shepherds the breakup of Omaha Public Schools, arguing the district has failed minority and poor children and that it's time for the schools they attend to be administered by those most familiar with their needs.

In an interview in "Mother Jones," published in January, he is quoted as saying: "This country could become America the beautiful, but it never will. It's in the hands of the wrong people. And the public is so apathetic. Those who are not apathetic are dispirited, discouraged and disheartened."

2007 -- Chambers sues God to prove a point about frivolous lawsuits. Alas, the defendant does not respond.