Sen. Eliot Bostar digging in deep as Lincoln's newest senator

"It's very important," he said, "and there is value in getting out in the state and having this conversation. It is imperative that we hear from the true taxpayers of Nebraska."

Bostar recognizes that his first legislative year has been odd and unprecedented, with senators conducting their business in a pandemic cocoon that separated them from one another into committees for more than two months, delaying the development of vital relationships and restricting the uniquely open nature of Nebraska's Legislature.

"I look forward to doing this work when we have all the COVID challenges under control," he said.

As a member now, he is experiencing the remarkably open nature of Nebraska's legislative body.

That openness is more than just one house with 49 senators, easy for citizens to access and monitor.

"Every bill gets a hearing, everyone can come and share their thoughts, the ability to bring forward an idea that will be heard in a public forum is incredible," Bostar said.

"We should really be proud of this."

Bostar, who once was a special adviser in the New York governor's office, is executive director of Conservation Nebraska and Nebraska Conservation Voters.

