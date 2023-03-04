A soft-spoken conservative farmer from Glenvil, a small village in Clay County south of Hastings, has emerged as one of the key figures in the 2023 Legislature, leading the Education Committee where major elements of Gov. Jim Pillen's ambitious agenda are being considered.

Sen. Dave Murman, along with Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the Revenue Committee, is at the center of legislative action in helping usher the new governor's signature education and tax policies into enactment.

And he has surfaced this year as a voice for a conservative legislative agenda that may largely reflect the views of rural Nebraska.

When he initially sought the District 38 seat in the Legislature, Murman says, "I ran on two issues ... return the country to Christian family values and lower taxes."

Values matter, he suggests.

"If we follow the Ten Commandment values, we would all be a lot better off," Murman said during an early-morning interview in his first-floor office at the Capitol.

"Not a theocracy," he stressed, but adherence to closely held personal values that include the call to "love your neighbors."

Lower property taxes and "fair funding of schools" are key legislative priorities for Murman. "Students are the No. 1 priority."

"Parents have expressed concern about some of the curriculum," Murman said, "and parents have ultimate responsibility for their children," especially in determining issues like sex education and whether it belongs at home rather than in the schools.

Funding support for Nebraska's schools needs to be adjusted with a recognition that property taxes currently bear far too much of the burden, he said.

Pillen's tax and school aid proposals represent "a giant step forward," Murman said. "They are more fair."

Murman said he is concerned about the current teacher shortage and believes the Legislature should take action that may be needed to "retain, recruit and support teachers" while giving them the assistance they may need in being able to address "a lack of school discipline" when that occurs.

"We need to protect teachers," he said.

Murman, 69, was one of the five Nebraska state senators who climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro in Africa in the wintry cold November of 2021.

"I was raised on the flatlands of Nebraska," he said. "When I heard some senators were going, I thought, gosh, that would be fun and I'm not getting any younger, so I asked if I could join."

A trial run up Bomber Mountain in Wyoming, led by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, provided assurance he could do it and the adventure was on.

Murman said he believes in limited government and he is committed to individual responsibility.

"Government is too big," he said, and it should be downsized while churches step forward to accept "a larger responsibility for helping the underprivileged" as taxes and government spending are reduced.

Murman said he works with Linehan and communicates often with Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, who he described as "probably the leader on property tax reform," but he has "not met a lot" with Pillen.

Murman, Linehan and Briese all hold seats on both the Education Committee and the Revenue Committee, stationing them at the center of action in helping shape and promote the priority items on the new governor's legislative agenda.

Murman is not comfortable with the teaching of critical race theory, a hot button conservative issue in today's political climate.

"I always liked the Rev. Martin Luther King's declaration that people should be judged by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin," Murman said.

That, he suggested, is the better lesson to be taught and learned.

When former Sen. John Kuehn decided to leave the Legislature after a single term, Murman said he prayed about whether he should seek that legislative seat in 2018.

There were family considerations and family commitments in play, but his wife encouraged him to do it.

Murman won and then was reelected last November.

And who first inspired him politically?

John F. Kennedy, a Democrat and a former liberal president, is the surprising answer. He was elected in 1960 at the age of 43 when Murman was a youth.

"I admired him," Murman said. "That sparked my interest."

