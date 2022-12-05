 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Sen. Clements appears likely to be next appropriations chairman in Nebraska Legislature

  • 0

Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood has emerged as the likely new chairman of the Legislature's Appropriations Committee following word from Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams that he will not seek the chairmanship and will be supporting Clements.

Clements, a banker and current member of the committee, was initially appointed to the Legislature in 2017 by Gov. Pete Ricketts, then elected to a four-year term in 2018 and reelected this year.

Retirements hitting Nebraska legislative staff hard
Pillen names committee to study Nebraska school finance reform

Dorn had initially declared his intention to seek the chairmanship, but said Monday that he decided to support Clements who he said will be "a strong voice on the budget" and a chairman who is prepared to "work closely with the Pillen administration" in structuring the state's next two-year budget.

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen will succeed Ricketts in January.

Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha, another Appropriations Committee member who had once been considered a possible candidate for chairman to succeed Sen. John Stinner of Gering, who will leave the Legislature in January upon completing his second legislative term, is a declared candidate for chairman of the Nebraska Retirement Systems Committee.

People are also reading…

The 2023 Legislature will elect committee chairpersons during its opening day on Jan. 4.

Nebraska lawmakers recommend creating code of conduct following misconduct controversy
Republicans' goal of filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature still in some doubt
Robert Clements

Robert Clements, 2022 legislative District 2 candidate. 

 COURTESY PHOTO

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists: Why there's more light than there should be in the universe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News