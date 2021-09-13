Sen. Carol Blood announces Democratic gubernatorial bid

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue formally announced her candidacy for the 2022 Democratic gubernatorial nomination on Monday, promising to attempt to "bridge divisions (and) get back to our roots as Nebraskans, friends and neighbors."

It's time to end the narrative of "us vs. them," Blood said during a campaign announcement on the north steps of the state Capitol with a lineup of Democratic members of the nonpartisan Legislature standing beside her and a barking dog named Bailey adding to the applause from a gathering of supporters.

"The unicameral depends on collaborative policymakers, not Rs and Ds," she said.

Blood said it is time to "listen to each other (and) stop using labels, half-truths and outright lies (as) weapons in political combat."

"We can change our communities for the better and lift all Nebraskans up regardless of who they are, what they look like, how they identify or where they are from," she said.

"I'm a true Nebraskan," Blood said. "I was born in McCook and raised in Adams County. I raised my own family in Sarpy County."