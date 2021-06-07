Sen. Brewer says leukemia has returned; will step back from legislative duties

Sen. Tom Brewer said he'll step back from his duties in the Legislature this summer as he prepares to fight hairy cell leukemia for a second time.

In 2014, the decorated veteran, who was seriously wounded in Afghanistan, learned he had the blood cancer following an exit physical with the U.S. Army.

This time, Brewer said doctors saw the slow-growing leukemia returning during blood tests for a series of surgeries he underwent earlier this year, and said the leukemia has left him "tired and run down."

"The warning signs were there that there was a problem," he said in a brief phone interview Monday afternoon.

During the last week of the legislative session, doctors sampled the 62-year-old's bone marrow, which confirmed their suspicions, Brewer said, and he started on antibiotics in preparation to undergo chemotherapy for the cancer.

Monday marked the Republican senator's first chemotherapy session, with treatments expected to continue five days a week into July. The rare cancer has a high survival rate.

With the intensity of the treatment, Brewer said he'll take time away from his job as the chairman of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee during the interim.