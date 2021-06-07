Sen. Brewer says leukemia has returned; will step back from legislative duties

Sen. Tom Brewer said he'll step back from his duties in the Legislature this summer as he prepares to fight hairy cell leukemia for a second time.
In 2014, the decorated veteran, who was seriously wounded in Afghanistan, learned he had the blood cancer following an exit physical with the U.S. Army.
This time, Brewer said doctors saw the slow-growing leukemia returning during blood tests for a series of surgeries he underwent earlier this year, and said the leukemia has left him "tired and run down."
"The warning signs were there that there was a problem," he said in a brief phone interview Monday afternoon.
During the last week of the legislative session, doctors sampled the 62-year-old's bone marrow, which confirmed their suspicions, Brewer said, and he started on antibiotics in preparation to undergo chemotherapy for the cancer.
Monday marked the Republican senator's first chemotherapy session, with treatments expected to continue five days a week into July. The rare cancer has a high survival rate.
With the intensity of the treatment, Brewer said he'll take time away from his job as the chairman of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee during the interim.
But he's already eyeing a return for a special session planned for September to set political boundaries for the next decade, conduct interim studies this fall, and prepare for the 2022 legislative session set to begin in January.
Brewer is also planning to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania later this year with Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart, Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne and Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair.
"I don't plan on not being there, but we'll see how time goes," he said.
Sen. Julie Slama of Peru tweeted she was "praying for my friend and mentor" in his fight against leukemia.
"He's a warrior," Slama said.
Meet the state senators making laws in 2021
Ray Aguilar
Joni Albrecht
John Arch
Carol Blood
Eliot Bostar
Bruce Bostelman
Tom Brandt
Tom Brewer
Tom Briese
John Cavanaugh
Machaela Cavanaugh
Robert Clements
Jen Day
Wendy DeBoer
Myron Dorn
Steve Erdman
Mike Flood
Curt Friesen
Suzanne Geist
Tim Gragert
Mike Groene
Steve Halloran
Ben Hansen
Matt Hansen
Mike Hilgers
Robert Hilkemann
Dan Hughes
Megan Hunt
Mark Kolterman
Steve Lathrop
Brett Lindstrom
Lou Ann Linehan
John Lowe Sr.
John McCollister
Mike McDonnell
Terrell McKinney
Adam Morfeld
Mike Moser
Dave Murman
Rich Pahls
Patty Pansing Brooks
Rita Sanders
Julie Slama
John Stinner
Tony Vargas
Lynne Walz
Justin Wayne
Matt Williams
Anna Wishart
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS