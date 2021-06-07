 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sen. Brewer says leukemia has returned; will step back from legislative duties
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Sen. Brewer says leukemia has returned; will step back from legislative duties

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Legislature

Sen. Tom Brewer (right) speaks with a colleague on the floor of the Legislature in April at the Capitol. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Sen. Tom Brewer said he'll step back from his duties in the Legislature this summer as he prepares to fight hairy cell leukemia for a second time.

In 2014, the decorated veteran, who was seriously wounded in Afghanistan, learned he had the blood cancer following an exit physical with the U.S. Army.

This time, Brewer said doctors saw the slow-growing leukemia returning during blood tests for a series of surgeries he underwent earlier this year, and said the leukemia has left him "tired and run down."

"The warning signs were there that there was a problem," he said in a brief phone interview Monday afternoon.

During the last week of the legislative session, doctors sampled the 62-year-old's bone marrow, which confirmed their suspicions, Brewer said, and he started on antibiotics in preparation to undergo chemotherapy for the cancer.

Monday marked the Republican senator's first chemotherapy session, with treatments expected to continue five days a week into July. The rare cancer has a high survival rate.

With the intensity of the treatment, Brewer said he'll take time away from his job as the chairman of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee during the interim.

But he's already eyeing a return for a special session planned for September to set political boundaries for the next decade, conduct interim studies this fall, and prepare for the 2022 legislative session set to begin in January.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Brewer is also planning to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania later this year with Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart, Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne and Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair.

"I don't plan on not being there, but we'll see how time goes," he said.

Sen. Julie Slama of Peru tweeted she was "praying for my friend and mentor" in his fight against leukemia.

"He's a warrior," Slama said.

Legislature passes 200 bills during unusual session
Ricketts defends vetoes, celebrates veterans benefits
Military retirement benefits tax exemption in Nebraska approved
Gun bill in Nebraska Legislature pared back to drop allowing permitless concealed carry
Four Nebraska senators plan to climb Mount Kilimanjaro together
+1 
State Sen. Tom Brewer

Brewer

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 7

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News