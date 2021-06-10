Seed companies to shoulder cost, burden of cleaning up troubled AltEn ethanol plant

Since AltEn shut down in February following an emergency complaint by the state about the condition of its lagoons, nearby residents and state and local officials have expressed concern about cleanup at the facility.

Some thought Nebraska taxpayers would ultimately bear the cost of cleaning up the plant, or that AltEn would become the second federal Superfund site located near Mead after the former Nebraska Ordnance Plant.

"Now we know there's money to back it," Thorson said, who added having the eyes of state and federal officials on the cleanup instilled added confidence in the plan.

And the village board was vindicated in its action earlier this week to revoke AltEn's conditional use permit while leaving exceptions to allow for environmental remediation efforts to continue.

"Without the cleanup process in there, revoking the permit would have held up everything," Thorson said. "They would have had to come get a cleanup permit in order to operate AltEn's equipment, which can be a sticky deal when they don't own it."

'It's our responsibility'

Thursday's announcement formalizes the involvement of several former customers of AltEn, the plant that was the destination for nearly all of the unused treated seed in North America.