Secretary of state blocks gambling initiatives from November ballot

An initiative proposal to authorize casino gambling at Nebraska racetracks was blocked Tuesday from inclusion on the general election ballot by Secretary of State Bob Evnen.

Evnen ruled that a trio of proposed gambling initiatives, headlined by the casino proposal, failed to comply with a single subject rule contained in the state constitution even though they garnered sufficient signatures to be placed on the November ballot.

The proposals include a constitutional amendment to legalize casino gambling at racetracks along with proposed laws that would regulate and tax casino gambling.

Casino gambling revenue had been eyed as a source of additional property tax relief.

"The constitutional right to bring forward initiative petitions for a vote of the people is fundamental to our state governance and is to be zealously protected," Evnen said.

But, he said, "part of the protection of the right of initiative is to assure such petitions are neither misleading nor manipulative."

