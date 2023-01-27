 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Scott Cordes named Nebraska's new fire marshal

  • 0

Gov. Jim Pillen on Friday appointed Scott Cordes as state fire marshal, succeeding Shane Hunter, who stepped down due to personal health issues.

"Scott will work hard to cut regulatory burdens on our volunteer fire departments and paramedics," the governor said.  

'Constitutional carry' gun bill faces opposition from Lincoln, Omaha police again this year
In State of State, Pillen outlines his ideas for property tax relief, income tax reductions for Nebraskans

"He understands we need to help volunteers so they can continue to protect their communities without red tape and unnecessary interference from the state."

Cordes is the administrative department head overseeing all public safety activities for Norfolk, including police, fire and Region 11 emergency management. He previously served in the Norfolk Fire Division for 25 years.

Cordes also has worked for the state fire marshal's office as a flammable liquids division inspector and as deputy state fire marshal.  

City Hall: Lincoln homeowners researching whether to protest higher valuations

Lincoln chooses developer for South Haymarket; 'constitutional carry' gun bill faces opposition again this year; teardown begins on Gold's Building. 
Ricketts officially takes his seat in the Senate
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Haiti police block streets, force entry to airport to protest officer killings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News