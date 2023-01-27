Scott Cordes named Nebraska's new fire marshal

Gov. Jim Pillen on Friday appointed Scott Cordes as state fire marshal, succeeding Shane Hunter, who stepped down due to personal health issues.
"Scott will work hard to cut regulatory burdens on our volunteer fire departments and paramedics," the governor said.
"He understands we need to help volunteers so they can continue to protect their communities without red tape and unnecessary interference from the state."
Cordes is the administrative department head overseeing all public safety activities for Norfolk, including police, fire and Region 11 emergency management. He previously served in the Norfolk Fire Division for 25 years.
Cordes also has worked for the state fire marshal's office as a flammable liquids division inspector and as deputy state fire marshal.
Photos: The business of governing in Nebraska in 2023
The reception area to the Governor's Hearing Room at the Capitol begins to fill up as lawmakers gather for the announcement of who will fill Nebraska's open Senate seat on Jan. 12.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen has asked for help in naming a pig statue in the reception area to the Governor's Office at the Capitol. The pig is a nod toward Pillen's career as a hog producer.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen (left) announces the appointment of former Gov. Pete Ricketts to become Nebraska's next senator. Ricketts' wife, Susanne Shore (right) was among those gathered for the announcement Jan. 12 at the Capitol in Lincoln. The vacancy was created with the departure of Ben Sasse, who will become the next University of Florida president.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen speaks at his inaugural ball in Omaha on Jan. 7.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Sen. Jen Day of Omaha hands off papers to Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler during a bill introduction period Jan. 5.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Index clerk Carol Koranda (left) accepts papers from a senator during a bill introduction period for the new Legislature on Jan. 5 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Military personnel stand near the entrance of the west chamber as inauguration ceremonies begin Jan. 5 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen and his wife, Suzanne, shake hands as they exit the chamber following his inauguration on Jan. 5.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (left) shakes hands with Attorney General Mike Hilgers on Jan. 5 after swearing-in ceremonies at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A camera flash illuminates newly elected Gov. Jim Pillen (center left) as he is escorted through the Capitol Rotunda to be sworn in on Jan. 5.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Newly elected Gov. Jim Pillen gives remarks following his inauguration on Jan. 5 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. John Fredrickson shows his son, Leon, around the Capitol as the Legislature opened its 2023 session on Jan. 4.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Senators gather in the chamber on the first day of the 2023 session on Jan. 4.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A new senator wears a legislative pin on the first day of the 2023 session on Ja. 4.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Merv Riepe sets down his notebook ahead of the first day of Legislature on Jan. 4 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Newly elected senators are sworn in on the first day of the session on Jan. 4 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Senators tally votes during the election of the Education Committee chair on Jan. 4. Senators who have supported ending secret balloting for committee chairs opted to delay consideration of the rules change until later this month.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The 2023 Nebraska Legislature is called to order on Jan. 4 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Kristina Konecko, an administrative aide for Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte, boxes up items at his old desk Jan. 3 at the Capitol on the day before the new session was to begin.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Those in attendance on the first day of the 2023 Legislature stand for the National Anthem on Jan. 4 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Jana Hughes of Seward on the first day of the 2023 legislative session on Jan. 4 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a ceremonial swearing-in of Sen. Pete Ricketts with his daughter Eleanor Ricketts and wife Susanne Shore on Monday on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press
Senators gather to listen to Gov. Jim Pillen deliver his State of the State address on Wednesday at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon rubs his eyes while listening to floor comments on Jan. 25, 2023, at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln has children's drawings on her desk at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen delivers his State of the State on Wednesday at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln listens as Gov. Jim Pillen delivers his State of the State on Wednesday at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
