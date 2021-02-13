Sasse votes to convict Trump in former president's second impeachment trial

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"On election night 2014, I promised Nebraskans I’d always vote my conscience even if it was against the partisan stream," Sasse said. "In my first speech here in the Senate in November 2015, I promised to speak out when a president — even of my own party — exceeds his or her powers. I cannot go back on my word, and Congress cannot lower our standards on such a grave matter, simply because it is politically convenient."

Sasse also warned about what the Senate's second acquittal of Trump might mean going forward.

"A weak and timid Congress will increasingly submit to an emboldened and empowered presidency," he said. "That’s unacceptable. This institution needs to respect itself enough to tell the executive that some lines cannot be crossed."

Although it’s not much remembered now, Fischer briefly abandoned Trump a month before the 2016 presidential election when she called for him to step aside in favor of Pence in the wake of audio disclosure of Trump’s lewd comments about and behavior toward women.

Nebraska Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry joined in the decision to abandon Trump at that time.

But a few days later, they were back on board in support of their party’s presidential nominee after Trump refused to budge.