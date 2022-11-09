Sasse to make $1M as University of Florida president, will leave Senate in January

The Florida Board of Governors on Wednesday enthusiastically approved the appointment of Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse to become president of the University of Florida effective on Feb. 6.

The board's action came during a meeting in Tampa that was moved up a day because of the threat of Tropical Storm Nicole, resulting in Sasse's participation via Zoom and a subsequent motion to approve his selection by acclamation.

Sasse's contract is for a five-year term, beginning with an annual base salary of $1 million subject to annual raises along with potential bonuses based on performance and accumulation of an annual accrued retention fund.

The effective date of Sasse's transition from a seat in the U.S. Senate to the university presidency in Gainesville would allow Sasse to continue to represent Nebraska in the Senate until a successor has been appointed.

Signs point to the appointment of Gov. Pete Ricketts to the Senate seat after Gov.-elect Jim Pillen is sworn into office to succeed Ricketts in early January. Ricketts has not yet signaled whether he would seek the appointment, but he unsuccessfully sought a Senate seat in 2006.

"Thrilled to join Gator Nation in February -- very excited about the work ahead," Sasse subsequently tweeted.

"Melissa and I have had the great honor of serving Nebraskans in the Senate these 8 years -- I will finish out the upcoming session and resign in the first week of January."

Action by the Florida Board of Governors confirmed the appointment of Sasse by the University of Florida's Board of Trustees last month.

Sasse told the board that he is "passionate about the power and the potential of the University of Florida," which recently won recognition as one of the five top public universities in the country.

Answering questions about opposition aimed at him by some students and faculty members at the university, many of whom were concerned about his position on LGBTQ rights, Sasse said he welcomes "an open exchange of ideas."

But he also noted that the concerns voiced by most of the faculty members with whom he has visited centered on deferred maintenance of buildings.

Both the student and faculty representatives on the Board of Trustees questioned him about his views during his earlier interview, but were satisfied with his answers and voted to hire him.

Lauren Lemasters, president of the student body, is currently facing possible impeachment by the student senate because of her vote.

Sasse said he will work with members of the LGBTQ student community, telling the governing board on Wednesday that he believes "every single member of the community should feel respected."

Board member Charlie Lydecker of Daytona Beach said he believes Sasse can be "a game-changer, a once-in-a-generation leader we were hoping for."

"We've got a lot of stuff to do together," Sasse said.