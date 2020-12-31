 Skip to main content
Sasse slams effort to overturn Electoral College vote
Sasse slams effort to overturn Electoral College vote

Sen. Ben Sasse on Thursday said President Donald Trump and his Republican allies are "playing with fire" in their effort to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory, and he urged Congress to "reject this dangerous ploy" when it considers the challenge next week. 

In a lengthy posting on Facebook, Nebraska's junior Republican senator said "adults don't point a loaded gun at the heart of legitimate self-government."

"All the clever arguments and rhetorical gymnastics in the world won't change the fact this January 6th effort is designed to disenfranchise millions of Americans simply because they voted for someone in a different party," Sasse said.

Sasse slams Trump pardons, stirs Twitter storm

Sasse, who was reelected to a second six-year term in November, said when he talks with his colleagues in private he hasn't heard "a single congressional Republican allege that the election results were fraudulent.

"Not one," he emphasized.

"Instead, I hear them talk about their worries about how they will 'look' to President Trump's most ardent supporters."

"Not a single state is in doubt," Sasse said.

Sasse says Supreme Court will 'swat away' latest Trump lawsuit

"Let's be clear what's happening here: We have a bunch of ambitious politicians who think there's a quick way to tap into the president's populist base without doing any real, long-term damage," he said.

"But they're wrong," Sasse said.

"We have good reason to think this year's election was fair, secure and law-abiding. That's not to say it was flawless."

Sasse, who said he wrote in Vice President Mike Pence's name as his presidential choice in the November election -- as he did in 2016 -- said the effort to overturn the Electoral College decision "isn't really a legal strategy; it's a fund-raising strategy" and an example of "swampy politics."

Sasse urges constitutional limit of nine Supreme Court judges

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri has announced that he will object when Congress convenes next week to certify the Electoral College results, a move that may force a contentious congressional debate on Wednesday.

Just like the rest of Senate Republicans who have been under pressure in their home states, Sasse said, he has been "approached by many Nebraskans demanding that I join in this project."

"If we normalize this, we're going to turn American politicians into a Hatfields and McCoys endless blood feud -- a house hopelessly divided," he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

