Sasse slams effort to overturn Electoral College vote

Sen. Ben Sasse on Thursday said President Donald Trump and his Republican allies are "playing with fire" in their effort to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory, and he urged Congress to "reject this dangerous ploy" when it considers the challenge next week.

In a lengthy posting on Facebook, Nebraska's junior Republican senator said "adults don't point a loaded gun at the heart of legitimate self-government."

"All the clever arguments and rhetorical gymnastics in the world won't change the fact this January 6th effort is designed to disenfranchise millions of Americans simply because they voted for someone in a different party," Sasse said.

Sasse, who was reelected to a second six-year term in November, said when he talks with his colleagues in private he hasn't heard "a single congressional Republican allege that the election results were fraudulent.

"Not one," he emphasized.

"Instead, I hear them talk about their worries about how they will 'look' to President Trump's most ardent supporters."

"Not a single state is in doubt," Sasse said.

