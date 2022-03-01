 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sasse says Zelenskyy and Ukrainian heroes have changed the world

"We are seeing a bunch of heroes born in real time," Sen. Ben Sasse said Tuesday, suggesting that the Ukrainians and their president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have "already changed the world."

While Vladimir Putin bombs Ukraine and attacks "with brute force," Sasse said, the people of Ukraine respond with "heroism on display."

And that already has prompted Germany to reverse its policy of not supplying weapons to a nation under attack and Switzerland to break away from its long position of neutrality to adopt sanctions against Russia, the Republican senator noted.

While the future for Ukraine looks "very, very dark," Sasse said, "you should not ever count these people out.

"But the odds are long against them," he noted in a telephone interview from Washington.

"We need to recognize that in the coming days there will be more bombing." 

Ukraine is "badly outgunned and outmanned," Sasse said.

Asked about the impact on future U.S. relations with Russia, Sasse said: "I don't think you can have a relationship with a country (that operates) with no moral constraints."

Putin, he said, is "an evil dude."

Sasse, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, spent most of his time in a secure briefing room Monday keeping track of developments in Ukraine.He planned to attend President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech at the Capitol Tuesday night.

