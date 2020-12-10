Sasse says Supreme Court will 'swat away' latest Trump lawsuit

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state's involvement touched off a flurry of critical comment on Twitter, Facebook and other social media.

The lawsuit's assertions "have already been rejected by federal courts and Texas' own solicitor general isn't signing on," Sasse told the Examiner.

Sasse won reelection to a second term last month.

The legal action appears to represent a last-ditch effort to overturn the election of Biden prior to the meeting of the nation's Electoral College on Monday when presidential electoral votes will be tallied to reflect the decisions reached by voters in each of the states.

Nebraska's five electors will meet at the Capitol in Lincoln after joining Gov. Pete Ricketts for lunch.

In response to November's election results, four of the state's electoral votes will be cast for Trump and one for Biden.

Nebraska allocates two votes to the statewide winner and one to the victor in each of the state's three congressional districts. Biden won metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District.

If the Supreme Court agrees to consider the newest challenge, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, a past and likely future Republican presidential contender, has said he will present arguments on behalf of Trump.

