Sasse says he'll put the Constitution ahead of party politics as state GOP considers censure

As the Nebraska Republican state central committee prepares to consider a motion to censure Sen. Ben Sasse next week, the GOP senator posted a video Thursday stating that he pledged from the beginning to "put the Constitution ahead of party politics" and said he will continue to do so.

"My disagreements with President (Donald) Trump have never been personal — they've always been about my genuine affection for the constitutional order, something every American regardless of party should share," Sasse said.

While Sasse has not stated whether he would be willing to pledge that he would not vote to convict Trump following a Senate trial, the senator has said that the president was "derelict in his duty to defend the Constitution and uphold the rule of law" during last month's insurrection at the Capitol.

Sasse has said the former president "has consistently lied by claiming that he 'won the election by a landslide' while promoting conspiracy theories."

That criticism has been enough to stir several GOP county organizations to seek a vote to censure Sasse at the GOP state gathering in Columbus on Feb. 13.

The GOP in Scotts Bluff County, in advocating for censure, sent an open letter to Sasse, calling his actions in criticizing Trump "a selfish, political ploy."