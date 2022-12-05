 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sasse resignation on Jan. 8 sets in motion Senate appointment

  • Updated
  • 0

Sen. Ben Sasse will resign from the Senate effective Jan. 8 at noon, he informed Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday, setting in motion the process for filling the vacated seat.

Governor-elect Jim Pillen will have formally assumed the governorship three days earlier and be in position to appoint a successor to fill the vacant Senate seat, with all signs pointing to the likely appointment of Ricketts, who will leave after serving two terms as governor.

Sasse will move on to the presidency of the University of Florida in February.

"It has been a great honor to serve the people of Nebraska in the U.S. Senate these last eight years," Sasse wrote Ricketts.

"I am confident that Governor-elect Pillen will appoint someone who will serve Nebraskans well in Washington."

Pillen announced he will seek applications to fill the Senate vacancy up until Dec. 23.

"To have an expeditious process to ensure Nebraska's congressional delegation is returned to full strength as quickly as possible, Governor-elect Pillen will begin receiving applications and evaluating candidates immediately," according to a news release.

Nebraska voters will determine in 2024 who will fill the remaining two years of Sasse's six-year Senate term.

Pillen is also accepting applications to fill the District 21 seat in the Legislature that will be vacated by Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln effective Jan. 3 as Hilgers prepares to move on to the office of attorney general.

Hilgers, who is Speaker of the Legislature, was elected to fill that office during the Nov. 8 general election. Applicants are requested to submit materials by Dec. 19.

In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the University of Florida Board of Trustees voted to recommend Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse to be the school's 13th president.
Sasse 1 (copy)

Ben Sasse

