Sasse one of 6 Republicans to support insurrection probe in failed Senate effort
Sasse one of 6 Republicans to support insurrection probe in failed Senate effort

January 6 Commission Is Approved by House , Despite GOP Opposition. The House of Representatives voted to establish a 9/11-type commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The vote to pass the legislation was 252 to 175, with 35 Republicans joining every Democratic House member for a "yes" vote. It was crafted, in large part, by New York Republican Representative John Katko. This is about facts. It's not partisan politics. We would have never gotten to this point if it was about partisan politics, Rep. John Katko, (R-NY), via CBS News. The legislation seeks to create a bipartisan commission tasked with investigating the events of Jan. 6. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy led outspoken opposition to the bill, which now faces an uphill battle for approval in the Senate. 60 votes are needed for approval of the bill in a Senate that is spilt down the middle, with 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats. While some Republican senators have voiced their support for the bill, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is in opposition. After careful consideration, I've made the decision to oppose the House Democrats' slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of January 6, Mitch McConnell, (R-KY) Senate Minority Leader, via CBS News. On May 18, former President Donald Trump released a statement referring to the legislation as a "Democrat trap.". Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left. Hopefully, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are listening!, Donald Trump, via CBS News

Sen. Ben Sasse was one of only six Republican senators who voted Friday to proceed with an independent inquiry into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Sen. Deb Fischer voted against the motion. 

Republican opposition blocked creation of the bipartisan panel when the 54-35 vote fell six senators short of the 60 required to take up a bill passed by the House that would have created a 10-member bipartisan commission to conduct the study.

The 10-member commission would have been composed of five Republicans and five Democrats.

