Sasse one of 6 Republicans to support insurrection probe in failed Senate effort

Sen. Ben Sasse was one of only six Republican senators who voted Friday to proceed with an independent inquiry into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Sen. Deb Fischer voted against the motion.

Republican opposition blocked creation of the bipartisan panel when the 54-35 vote fell six senators short of the 60 required to take up a bill passed by the House that would have created a 10-member bipartisan commission to conduct the study.

The 10-member commission would have been composed of five Republicans and five Democrats.

