Sasse on Time's list of 100 emerging leaders
Sasse on Time's list of 100 emerging leaders

Sen. Ben Sasse has been named by Time magazine as one of "100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future."

Sasse's selection was accompanied by a testament from Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, who wrote that "Sen. Sasse does not shrink from speaking the truth regardless of the political consequences."

"Sasse's rising national influence is derived less from his oratory skills and education than from his character," Romney stated.

"His state party's efforts to censure him are a testament to his honor. Ben Sasse is one of our best."

