Sasse in Nebraska, Fischer a 'no' on procedural vote to protect same-sex marriage

Sen. Ben Sasse remained in Nebraska on Wednesday as senators took up legislation to provide federal protections for same-sex marriages in Washington.

Politico reported that Sasse remained in Nebraska after his wife, Melissa, suffered a seizure this weekend.

Melissa Sasse is recovering well, spokesman James Wegmann told Politico. The statement read: "As folks know, Melissa had a life-threatening vertebral dissection in 2007, and has suffered occasional seizures in recent years. This weekend, she had a significant -- but non-life-threatening -- seizure while Ben and (their son) Breck were out deer hunting."

Sasse intends to resign from the Senate in January to become president of the University of Florida. The university's Board of Trustees voted to hire Sasse this month over objections by some students and faculty members at Florida who cited in part his stance against same-sex marriage and positions on other LGBTQ issues.

Twelve Republicans joined all Senate Democrats in voting to start debate on the bill passed by the House of Representatives in July.

Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer voted no.

Florida trustees unanimously back Sasse; resignation from Senate seat expected in December

In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the University of Florida Board of Trustees voted to recommend Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse to be the school's 13th president.
Sasse says he's excited to step away from politics
