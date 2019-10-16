{{featured_button_text}}
Campaign signs 2018

Campaign signs in 2018.

 FRANCIS GARDLER PHOTOS, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska's incumbent members of Congress were comfortably positioned Wednesday in terms of campaign finance advantages reflected by third-quarter filings with the Federal Election Commission.

After Sen. Ben Sasse filed his report showing $523,524 in third-quarter campaign receipts and $2.7 million in cash on hand, Matt Innis of Lincoln, his Republican primary opponent, reported he received $12,190 in contributions and had $6,038 in cash on hand at the end of September. 

Sasse is planning a $3 million primary effort followed by a $3 million general election campaign. 

Innis, a former Lancaster County Republican chairman, has focused his campaign on support for President Donald Trump.

Trump has endorsed Sasse in his bid for a second term.

Nebraska's three Republican House members reported campaign cash on hand ranging from $1,820,000 for Rep. Jeff Fortenberry to $838,000 for Rep. Adrian Smith and $588,000 for Rep. Don Bacon.

In metropolitan Omaha's sharply contested 2nd District, Democratic challengers Kara Eastman and Ann Ashford listed $67,000 and almost $20,000 respectively.

Eastman reported raising $263,000 in contributions; Ashford reported $139,000. Bacon raised $836,000.

State Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln, who is challenging Fortenberry, did not a file a third-quarter report because she just entered the 1st District Democratic primary race. 

