Nebraska's incumbent members of Congress were comfortably positioned Wednesday in terms of campaign finance advantages reflected by third-quarter filings with the Federal Election Commission.
After Sen. Ben Sasse filed his report showing $523,524 in third-quarter campaign receipts and $2.7 million in cash on hand, Matt Innis of Lincoln, his Republican primary opponent, reported he received $12,190 in contributions and had $6,038 in cash on hand at the end of September.
Sasse is planning a $3 million primary effort followed by a $3 million general election campaign.
Innis, a former Lancaster County Republican chairman, has focused his campaign on support for President Donald Trump.
Trump has endorsed Sasse in his bid for a second term.
You have free articles remaining.
Nebraska's three Republican House members reported campaign cash on hand ranging from $1,820,000 for Rep. Jeff Fortenberry to $838,000 for Rep. Adrian Smith and $588,000 for Rep. Don Bacon.
In metropolitan Omaha's sharply contested 2nd District, Democratic challengers Kara Eastman and Ann Ashford listed $67,000 and almost $20,000 respectively.
Eastman reported raising $263,000 in contributions; Ashford reported $139,000. Bacon raised $836,000.
State Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln, who is challenging Fortenberry, did not a file a third-quarter report because she just entered the 1st District Democratic primary race.